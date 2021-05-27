In NY, vaccinated teens can enter raffle for free college

As you may already know, earlier this week, New York State reached the 70% benchmark for those 18 and older to be vaccinated for the coronavirus that Governor Cuomo set to remove almost all COVID-related restrictions in the state. That was certainly great news to hear and now, here's more great news for an Oneonta family: 14-year-old Jordan Gallusser won a full-ride, four-year scholarship to any SUNY or CUNY school, which includes room and board in the 'Get a Shot to Make Your Future' vaccine incentive. Imagine how happy his parents must feel! I entered my son who's headed off to college this fall to win and I haven't given up hope yet of him winning since there are still three drawings left. In each weekly random drawing, 10 winners across the state are chosen. There will be a total of 50 teens (age range of 12-17) winning scholarships.