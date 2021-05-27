Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

In NY, vaccinated teens can enter raffle for free college

Observer
 2021-05-27

ALBANY — Vaccinated kids aged 12 to 17 will have a chance to win a full ride to public universities and colleges in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. The governor said the state will raffle off 50 scholarships, which would cover four years of tuition, room and board, books and supplies.

www.observertoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascots#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lottery
Related
HealthPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Cuomo Believes Vaccine Will Be Needed To Leave New York State

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is offering advice to residents who want to travel. Gov. Cuomo continues to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated. "If you are vaccinated, there are more opportunities for you. You're going to see venues opening up with vaccinated sections and unvaccinated sections. And you're going to have more of a chance to participate in activities and resume life," Cuomo said.
New York City, NYComplex

Governor Cuomo Announces Elimination of State-Mandated COVID Restrictions for New York

New York State-mandated COVID restrictions have been eliminated Tuesday, as announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. After achieving his 70 percent adult partial vaccination milestone, Cuomo shared the news 472 days after his first COVID presser, this time at the World Trade Center. Now, as Cuomo puts it, New Yorkers have the chance to “return to life as we know it,” with Tuesday fireworks happening throughout the state.
Public Healthnewyorkupstate.com

NY announces more winners in Covid-19 vaccine scholarship raffle

Albany, N.Y. — New York announced a new round of winners in its vaccine scholarship raffle today. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the scholarship raffle in May. The state plans to raffle a total of 50 scholarships to any public university in New York to kids and teenagers who get vaccinated against Covid-19 in the coming weeks.
Oneonta, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Oneonta Teen Wins Full College Scholarship in NYS Vaccine Drawing

As you may already know, earlier this week, New York State reached the 70% benchmark for those 18 and older to be vaccinated for the coronavirus that Governor Cuomo set to remove almost all COVID-related restrictions in the state. That was certainly great news to hear and now, here's more great news for an Oneonta family: 14-year-old Jordan Gallusser won a full-ride, four-year scholarship to any SUNY or CUNY school, which includes room and board in the 'Get a Shot to Make Your Future' vaccine incentive. Imagine how happy his parents must feel! I entered my son who's headed off to college this fall to win and I haven't given up hope yet of him winning since there are still three drawings left. In each weekly random drawing, 10 winners across the state are chosen. There will be a total of 50 teens (age range of 12-17) winning scholarships.
HealthPosted by
CNY News

NY State Reaches 70% Vaccine Benchmark; NYS Fair Can Reopen 100% Capacity

It's news that many of us New Yorkers have been waiting to hear. Yesterday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State has reached the COVID-19 vaccine benchmark it was hoping to achieve: a 70% vaccine rate throughout the state. Along with that announcement, Cuomo also said that now the 2021 New York State Fair can reopen at 100% capacity.
New York City, NYPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

Newly Vaccinated Can Get Free B.C. Transit Ride

People who use Broome Transit can get a free ride on the bus if they show proof they got a vaccination against COVID-19 between now and July 14. B.C. Transit is one of six public transportation providers outside of New York City partnering with New York State to offer unlimited seven-day public transportation passes.
HealthNBC New York

These Are the 40 NY Kids (and Counting) Who Won Free College for Getting Vaccinated

Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled a college scholarship program in late May to incentivize kids age 12 to 17 (and their parents) to get vaccinated. He raffles off 10 full, four year rides to any SUNY or CUNY university -- valued at around $100 apiece -- each Wednesday through June 30 to kids in that age group who get at least one dose before that date or who got one prior to the launch.
HobbiesPress-Republican

NY announces free fishing weekend in June

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced recently that Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27, is a Free Fishing Weekend in New York State, the second of six Free Fishing Days recognized across the state each year. During designated free fishing days, New York residents and non-residents are permitted...
Income TaxNY1

DiNapoli urges cash-rich New York to save more

New York state should commit more money to its rainy day fund as it emerges from the pandemic with healthier-than-expected financial resources due to federal aid and a boost in tax revenue, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli on Thursday announced. DiNapoli's office released a report on the state's fiscal picture, which has...
Illinois Statedailyeasternnews.com

Vaccinated Illinois residents to be entered in lottery

Illinois residents who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will automatically be entered in a lottery with cash prizes up to $1 million. The “All In for the Win” lottery will give out $7 million in cash prizes for adults and $3 million in scholarship prizes for youth in weekly drawings beginning July 8.
Politicswpdh.com

Cuomo Suddenly Ends Popular Drinking Law in New York

Everyone’s favorite rule from the COVID-19 pandemic is set to end. On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the State of Emergency for New York State will expire on Thursday, June 24, 2021. This is the same State of Emergency New York State has been under since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Because of this, any rules and regulations created because of the State of Emergency are set to end when that does. This includes the popular to-go alcohol and cocktail program.
Public HealthGothamist.com

COVID Hospitalizations Hit New Record Low In NY State, Cuomo Says

The number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus across New York State has reached a new record low, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday. The state reported 371 people are being treated at a hospital for the virus, the lowest since the pandemic began, according to Cuomo. This breaks the previous low record set in September 10th, 2020 when 410 people were in the hospital for the virus. Five peopled died on Friday because of the virus, according to the state. They include one person in Brooklyn and another in Queens. The state's seven-day positivity average for COVID-19 on Friday was .36%.