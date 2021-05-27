Cancel
Dunkirk, NY

Mark Allan Christopher

Observer
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Allan Christopher, 56, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Dunkirk died Sunday (May 23, 2021) in Las Vegas. He was born June 8, 1964, in Dunkirk, the son of Josephine “Josie” (Costa) Christopher of Dunkirk and the late Nicholas H. Christopher Sr. Mark was a graduate of Dunkirk High School.

Jamestown, NYjamestowngazette.com

Melquist Named Preston Legacy Fund Recipient

Lilly Melquist, a 2020 Jamestown High School graduate, is the first recipient of the Karen Volpe Preston Legacy Fund, a scholarship created to support Chautauqua County high school graduates majoring in theater arts. “For as long as I can remember, theater has been a driving force in my life,” Melquist...
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Chautauqua County recognizes 14th week of COVID-19 heroes

MAYVILLE — Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and the COVID-19 Response Team recently announced the 14th week of COVID-19 Hero nominations 97-106. Nominations are recognized in a video posted weekdays on the Chautauqua County Government Facebook page, and each nominee receives a personal note from the County Executive’s Office. “We’ve...
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Area police

KENNEDY — Troopers out of Jamestown charged Robert Blakey, 23, of Jamestown, with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Blakey was pulled over on Route 394 on Saturday for a traffic violation and after failing several SFSTs, Blakey was placed under arrest. Blakey provided a blood sample at UPMC Hospital in Jamestown and was then transported to Jamestown for processing. Blakey was issued tickets and is to be in the town of Poland Court next month.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Letter: Shannon exemplified the best as Buffalo’s legendary DJ

(In reference to Steve Cichon’s article). “Tommy Shannon is the best disc jockey in the world,” said my friend, and pretty good DJ in his own right. Sharing a bottle of Ripple wine with fellow college student Bruce Kaplan, on a Lake Erie beach promontory in Dunkirk, we would listen to Tommy live, broadcasting from Windsor Ontario’s CKLW. (In the 70s, CKLW was neck-and-neck with Chicago’s WLS as North America’s second-most-listened-to radio station, behind New York City’s WABC.)
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Getting crafty in late May: Hub Crawl event showcases works, artists

Editor’s note: This is the second of a series. North Shore Arts Alliance works on behalf of artists in Chautauqua County. The organization is home to artists representing painting, photography, sculpture, pottery, jewelry, fiber arts, wood, and mixed media. The organization’s signature event is the Chautauqua-Lake Erie Art Trail, though...
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Missing the fair

To the disappointment of many across the county, the Chautauqua County Fair has been canceled for the second year in a row. For some, the official announcement was surprising due to the amount of other local fairs, including the New York State Fair, which at this moment are still set to occur this summer. There is also a fair amount of frustration, especially from the 4-H families across the county at the lack of state guidance for the Chautauqua County Fair, which has been cited as one of the reasons for this year’s cancellation.
Dunkirk, NYObserver

Dog park clean up planned for Saturday

The Dunkirk Dog Park Committee is holding a park cleanup on Saturday at noon. Residents who wish to help are asked to join in. Pizza and drinks will be provided as well as gloves and bags. The committee asks if people can bring rakes and weed whackers as well if...
Chautauqua County, NYjamestowngazette.com

LMNOP Gallery Celebrates Artisan’s “Vernal Opening”

LMNOP Gallery will celebrate spring and the reduction of the New York State Covid virus restrictions with a “Vernal Opening” May 15th from 10:00 until 4:30 at 108 West Main Street, Sherman, NY. All items curated in the gallery are hand-crafted locally in the woodshop studio and are fabricated from Chautauqua County wood species. Often from re-purposed materials. The gallery features eclectic and classically designed furniture, fashionable tables, and distinctive chairs. LMNOP Gallery is known for its kinetic art: turning figurines, hands-on sculptures, and motion sculptures. The “Vernal Opening” will also present many handcrafted household accessories such as pastry rollers, cutting boards, and table trimmings. LMNOP is distinguished for its functional “Steam-punk lamps” created from found materials. The showing will also include 3-dimensional wall hangings. Visitors to the gallery will observe distinctive, One-of-a-kind items not seen anywhere else.
Dunkirk, NYObserver

Community notebook

Gowanda Loyal Order of Moose Silly/Ugly Hat Day — The Gowanda Loyal Order of Moose, located at 201 Aldrich St., Gowanda, will hold a Silly/Ugly Hat Day from 5 to 8 p.m. A fish fry and full menu will be available. Win prizes for silly/ugly hats. Donations benefit kids at the Mooseheart NY Home.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Mother holds event for suicide awareness

FORESTVILLE — When Joanne Hodkin lost her son, Seth Wolnik, to suicide in November, it brought her to the darkest point of her life. Now, six months later, she is trying to turn her personal tragedy into awareness, in the hopes of preventing any other parent from going through what she went through.