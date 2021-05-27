Hydrologic Outlook issued for Cooper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cooper The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Petite Saline Creek near Boonville This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Petite Saline Creek near Boonville Flood stage: 16.0 feet Latest stage: 5.8 feet at 9 AM Thursday Maximum Forecast Stage: 19.1 feet at 1 PM Friday May 28 Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1pm 1pm 1pm Petite Saline Creek Boonville 16.0 5.8 Thu 9am 6.0 19.1 10.6 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.