Hydrologic Outlook issued for Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Miami The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie Flood stage: 28.0 feet Latest stage: 18.6 feet at 1 AM Thursday Maximum Forecast Stage: 28.1 feet at 7 PM Friday May 28 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.