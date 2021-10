A telephone survey of 400 individuals across Idaho found that 66% of respondents did not think the Idaho Legislature should try to stop businesses from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations, and 78% agree that Idaho politicians should not tell private businesses what to do. The survey, conducted by the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry in July, […] The post Idaho business association leader on vaccine mandates: Legislature should ‘stay out of it’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

IDAHO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO