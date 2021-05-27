Nature Rambles | Why Nature Preserves?

Blackbrook Audubon welcomes nature enthusiasts to their monthly Important Bird Area walk at 8:00 a.m. Sunday, October 24. Meet at the entrance gate to the utility pipeline access road, an otherwise restricted area, by the intersection of Woodridge Lane and Forest Road in Mentor Headlands. This will be a closed program with group birding together, not the open-house style that’s offered by the Marsh Nature Center staff on the second Saturday morning of each month. After birding the pipeline, participants will explore the other path that leads to the interior of the Marsh, the Wake Robin Trail boardwalk. Parking is available along the south side of Woodridge Lane or in the lot at 8936 Woodridge at the trailhead of Wake Robin. This trail begins with a steep hill with rope railing.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO