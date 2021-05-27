Hydrologic Outlook issued for Chariton, Howard, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Chariton; Howard; Saline The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Missouri River at Glasgow This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Missouri River at Glasgow Flood stage: 25.0 feet Latest stage: 17.4 feet at 12 AM Thursday Maximum Forecast Stage: 25.0 feet at 1 AM Sunday May 30 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.