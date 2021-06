There has never been a time in IT and cybersecurity when things have stood completely still. Technology is always improving. Solutions are developed to meet new needs. New threats emerge, and new modalities and countermeasures are developed to protect against them. Change is a constant. But we can hardly pretend that the last year wasn’t different. In cybersecurity, as in all areas of life, we were faced with a sudden onslaught of new demands all at once – some which we were ill-prepared to meet.