Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peoria, IL

OpEd | Partnering with pollinators

By Editorial Page
thecommunityword.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a growing dilemma, a potential catastrophe, that is hiding in plain sight. Insect populations all over the world are disappearing. What we are losing are the “good guys,” –– countless beneficial insects, such as bees, moths, butterflies, ladybugs, mayflies, fireflies –– all in serious decline. Dr. May Berenbaum,...

thecommunityword.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Birds, IL
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Peoria, IL
Pets & Animals
Peoria, IL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Plants#Insect#Pesticides#Pollinators#Exotic Eurasian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Google
News Break
Pets
Related
El Paso County, COGazette

Year-Round Gardening: How to support pollinator populations

More than 70% of the world’s flowering plants rely on pollination, which is essential for producing fruits and seeds. This includes approximately one third of the world’s food crops. Colorado native pollinators include bees, butterflies, moths, beetles, flies, wasps, hummingbirds and bats. When a pollinator enters a flower, pollen grains...
AnimalsPosted by
1808Delaware

Come On Out And Meet The Pollinators

If you don’t know what pollinators are and what they do, you’re in for a treat. Join the great folks at the Stratford Ecological Center for two hours focused on learning about pollinators and their habitats. Your time will include a stroll around the Center to learn about native bees, butterflies, and other insects that help with the pollination process.
Becker County, MNDL-Online

It's time for a little pollinator appreciation

Does the term “pollinator” invoke vivid flashbacks from your childhood of a time you were chased down and repeatedly stung in the neck by a vampire bee? Pollinators can be scary, so why would we intentionally invite these stinging creatures to our yards and gardens? I’m so glad you asked!
Gardeninggananoquereporter.com

Planting pollinator garden is quick and easy, with long-term benefits

One small pollinator garden at a time, ultimately making a big difference. That’s the plan and it took root again Friday afternoon when city workers, volunteers and guests did a quick dig at Pointe Maligne park near the St. Lawrence River in Cornwall’s south-east end. “It’s part of the city’s...
Richmond, VAWHSV

Celebrate birds, bees and more during National Pollinator Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Next time you are sipping on a cup of coffee or enjoying some fresh fruit, just remember, there is a pollinator out there that you can thank. National Pollinator Week, which runs June 21-27, is celebrated each year to recognize just how important pollinators are to the production of food and fiber.
Dupage County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Join DuPage for Pollinators Bioblitz June 21-27

The DuPage Forest Preserve District and other members of the DuPage Monarch Project invite nature fans to join the "DuPage for Pollinators Bioblitz" June 21-27 to raise public awareness of these important animals. To participate, people simply take photos June 21-27 of any pollinators they see -- hummingbirds, bees, butterflies,...
Baldwin, WIbaldwin-bulletin.com

Pollinator plants & more

The Baldwin Public Library and the Botany Belles & Beaus Garden Club are uniting Saturday, June 12th to distribute pollinator plants and trees during Windmill Days. Planting native species in your yard is one of the best ways to provide food and shelter for pollinators and other wildlife. A variety of perennials and trees (Serviceberry, Sugar Maple, Black Hill Spruce) are available on a first come basis. This is an easy way to add to or begin a pollinator friendly yard. Botany Belles & Beaus members can answer your questions about the plants.
Animalsnique.net

Urban Honey Bee Project brings pollinators to Tech

With the summer semester starting and COVID restrictions being lifted in outdoor environments, an unlikely group has increasingly become the subject of research from all corners of the Institute. The Urban Honey Bee Project is a unique program at Tech that provides researchers, from undergraduate to professional, with honey bees...
Gardeningavalonboro.net

Learn About the Value of Pollinators this Summer from the Avalon Environmental Commission

Avalon Pollinator Garden (71st and Ocean Drive)-3 Part Lecture Series. June 29 or if it rains June 30, 2021 (9:30-10:30 a.m.) All About Pollinators. With the new Avalon Pollinator Garden in Armacost Park as the backdrop, Pat Sutton (educator, author, and long-time wildlife gardener) will focus on pollinators and the crucial role they play. As E.O. Wilson so succinctly said, insects are “the little things that run the world.” Insects pollinate 87.5% of all plants, and 90% of all flowering plants. Sutton will showcase resources she uses to ID, understand, and enjoy beneficial pollinators: butterflies and moths, bees and wasps, hummingbirds, and even ornately-patterned flies. Learn how healthy pollinator habitats host multiple generations each year of butterflies, moths, and bees. Flowers are just part of the equation; safe nest sites are crucial too (i.e. the way you garden)!
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Plant for Pollinators Village Challenge encourages supporting native pollinators

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township Environmental Services Department encourages Township residents to support pollinators by registering their landscape or garden as a Pollinator Garden. Registrations received from June 1, 2021 through December 1, 2021 will be included in the 2021 Plant for Pollinators Village Challenge which raises scholarship money for Woodlands students.
Nashville, TNtnledger.com

Please bees, leave my house alone and go pollinate

They’re known as pollinators, and many are endangered or threatened by loss of habitat and pesticide use, among other factors. But what do you do when creatures you’re trying to attract and nurture pay you back by eating your house?. No, I’m not operating a termite habitat. I’m speaking of...
Ledgeview, WIFox11online.com

Ledgeview Park garden designed to attract pollinators

TOWN OF LEDGEVIEW (WLUK) -- An effort to help restore native habitat in the Town of Ledgeview is taking shape. Volunteers planted a pollinator garden Friday morning at Ledgeview Park, and a grant from a utility company is making it happen. A small bee works the petals of this tiny...
AnimalsDaily Journal

MDC urges public to “bee-friend” native pollinators

Summer months bring both the buzz of lawnmowers and bees. These fuzzy flyers are important pollinators, playing a crucial role in the production of many favorite fruits and vegetables. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages the public to “bee-friend” these valuable native pollinators. “Missouri is home to around 450...
AgricultureLeader-Telegram

Residential pesticide use can affect pollinators, birds

Native plants feeds insects, and insects in turn feed birds, fish and mammals, according to Lynn Markham, UW-Extension land use specialist based at UW-Stevens Point. “Insects matter in many ways,” Markham said during a UW-Extension webinar on how pesticides affect pollinators and songbirds in yards. But the use of pesticides...
Animalscarmarthenshireherald.com

Pollinators protected during annual grass verge cuts

CARMARTHENSHIRE County Council highways crews are starting their annual roadside grass cutting operations this week, but not every verge will be fully cut. As part of its duty to protect biodiversity, grass will only be cut in one metre swathes in most areas where growth is affecting road visibility and pedestrian safety and several verges will be left until later in the year allowing flowers to set seed before being cut.
Animalsalmanac.com

Plant Pollination: Encouraging Bees to Your Garden

In many parts of the world bees and other pollinators are in decline for a variety of reasons, including modern agricultural techniques, the spread of towns and cities, and the loss of natural habitat. Bees provide a vital service by pollinating the plants that produce a lot of the food we eat and which feed the insects that fuel the food chain. By helping bees we’re helping both wildlife, and ourselves.
AnimalsDemocrat-Herald

Earth Talk: What is a 'pollinator lawn' and how can I make one?

Dear EarthTalk: What is a “pollinator lawn” and how can I make one in my backyard? — Jane W., Westbrook, Connecticut. Bees and other pollinators are essential for growing a great deal of nature’s finest foods. These include coffee, chocolate, beans, many fruits including apples, avocados, blueberries, cherries and peaches, nuts like almonds and cashews, and vegetables such as cauliflower, broccoli and Brussel’s sprouts, just to name a few. More than 100 U.S.-grown crops rely on pollinators. Small birds and animals also depend on a variety of pollinated wild fruits and seeds to survive.