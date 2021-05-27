Cancel
Straight Talk | Tami Lane to be recognized

By Roger Monroe
thecommunityword.com
Plans are underway to recognize the only Peoria person to receive a Hollywood Oscar, movie industry’s highest award. Tami Lane, a graduate of Woodruff High School and Bradley University, received the 2005 Academy Award for Best Makeup in the movie “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.” She accepted the award along with her mentor, Howard Berger, who had hired her not long after she graduated from Bradley. Lane was nominated again in 2013 for her work in the film “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.” While she lost, the Peorian gained more recognition as a skilled prosthetic artist and was in high demand, especially for horror flicks.

