Peoria, IL

Editorials | Some statues tell lies

By Editorial
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe saga of renaming Peoria schools continues, as does the national debate over removing statues of historical figures. Advocates for renaming Peoria schools have been charged with “cancel culture” because they want to correct the myths and fables of American history with truth. But even a rudimentary understanding of world history confirms that nations built on exploitation and glorified origin stories are destined to failure. Recognizing historical truth with all its ugliness moves us toward understanding.

MinoritiesFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Whitewashing American history is not just un-American, it’s dangerous | Opinion

The United States has a long history of racism. From the transatlantic slave trade to mass incarceration today, racism persistently marginalizes minority groups in this nation. It is important to be upfront and honest with ourselves as a nation when we look in the mirror and reflect on our history. Without critical reflection and a collective understanding of where we’ve been, we will never root out inequality and oppression from our society.
Galveston, TXWashington Post

Republicans want to hide behind Juneteenth while they enable modern-day racism

Making Juneteenth, the anniversary of the day news of emancipation finally reached enslaved people in Galveston, Tex., a national holiday is a victory. But it is a hollow one at a moment when the political party that won the Civil War and made that freedom a permanent reality is now moving heaven and earth to keep African Americans from voting.
POTUSWashington Post

Republicans are afraid of history

Why has “critical race theory,” an obscure academic term of uncertain meaning (especially to those who vilify it), risen as a top target in the GOP’s culture wars? It is not new, nor is it controversial. Education Week explains: “The core idea is that racism is a social construct, and...
Crozet, VAcrozetgazette.com

To the Editor: More on Statues

Send your letters to the editor to [email protected] Letters will not be printed anonymously. Letters do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Crozet Gazette. In response to Scott B. Peyton’s letter in the May edition, let me point out that Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson were slavemasters who fought to destroy the Union in the name of the states’ right to maintain slavery. Mr. Peyton can rest assured that their history will not be forgotten.
Minoritiesmediaite.com

Jaw-Dropping Number of White Republicans Say We’ve Done Enough to Ensure Equal Rights for Black Americans in New Poll

A jaw-dropping majority of White Republicans say the country has done enough to ensure that Black Americans are treated equally. In an extensive Axios-Ipsos poll timed for the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police, respondents were asked to choose between two statements: “Our country needs to continue making changes to give Black Americans equal rights with white Americans,” and “Our country has made the changes needed to give Black Americans equal rights with white Americans.”
POTUSNew York Post

The tide is turning against the woke-liberal blob that misrules us

For the past year, liberals unleashed on the nation an avalanche of ideological nonsense, coupled with brutal pressure to conform. Those who bucked the party line found themselves canceled and unpersoned and had their opinions subjected to mockery and claims of delusion and “anti-science” prejudices. Until now. Because the tide...
Fayetteville, NCmethodist.edu

MU History Professor Discusses Juneteenth Commemoration

On Juneteenth, we celebrate one of America’s greatest and most hotly-contested achievements: the emancipation of enslaved people. On it, we look back to June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger announced to the people of Texas that “all slaves are free.”. Most Americans know that Abraham Lincoln signed the...
Politicstucson.com

Letter: Freedom of speech should not apply to usurpers

I believe in free speech as stated in the Constitution. Everyone has the “right” to speak their minds freely and without “government” censorship. The right of free speech, which is applicable to state and local governments under the Constitution, prevents only government restrictions on speech, not restrictions imposed by private individuals, media, or businesses unless they are acting on behalf of the government.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

In North Korea a packet of coffee costs $100, and that's a problem for Kim Jong Un

Hong Kong (CNN) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has bigger problems than the United States right now. He needs to feed his people, and his options are not good. The ruler of the secretive, hereditary communist dictatorship opened an important political meeting on Tuesday acknowledging the grim situation his country now faces. North Korea's food supply is strained and "getting tense," Kim said, according to the country's state-run newswire, KCNA.
Los Angeles County, CAOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Past atrocities were not hidden from us

It’s unfortunate that the early education of Nancy Wirtz (Letters, June 15) was inadequate with regard to past injustices. My experience was quite different. In the late 1950’s and early 1960s, I attended public elementary and secondary schools in the working class town of Azusa, located in east Los Angeles County. The history that we were taught, although admittedly incomplete, nevertheless left no doubt that slavery was a grievous wrong — that it was the primary cause of the Civil War — and that a generation of young men had been sacrificed to end it. We were clearly told that Reconstruction was a troubled, unsatisfactory, and unjust denouement to the conflict. The lynching and other atrocities of the Jim Crow era, although not explored in depth, were certainly not hidden from us. My school years took place in the era of the emergence of the civil rights movement — from Little Rock to the later voting rights and public accommodations legislation — and so this topic was often at the center of current events, a big part of our social studies. The nightly images of fire hoses and police dogs, on our black-and-white TV, underscored the reality of the era that we were passing through.
Bloomington, INwgclradio.com

WGCL News — Statue of Liberty

What arrived in the United States on June 17, 1885… in 350 individual pieces packed in more than 200 cases?. No, it wasn’t an Ikea bookshelf. The Statue of Liberty, a gift from France to the United States, came to New York Harbor after a trans-Atlantic journey. The copper and iron statue, which was reassembled and dedicated in 1886 by President Grover Cleveland, is recognized by the world as a symbol of freedom and democracy.
Societyplannedparenthoodaction.org

Juneteenth: What It Is, and Why We Commemorate It

Juneteenth, June 19, is a day of jubilee and remembrance. Its roots go back to June 19, 1865, when — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed Black people from slavery — Black people in Texas finally got the news. You read right: it took over two years for all Black people across America to learn that they were finally free.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Ralph Norman: Voting Against The Juneteenth Federal Holiday “Was An Easy No Vote”

On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) explained why he was one of fourteen Congressmen to vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday. “Thirteen others of us will be the only ones voting against this. There’s one Fourth of July. There’s one birthday, Independence Day is Fourth of July. And I had a lot of negativity on it. But this was an easy no vote. The fact that they would try to make race a part of it, it had nothing to do with race, how many holidays do we want? What’s the magic number? This would put it to eleven. Do we want twenty? How are we going to do one for the Native American Indians? I mean, where does it stop? And this was such an easy no vote. And I was talking to a Congressman this morning saying why he switched. And they were scared of the race issue. But this doesn’t have anything to do with race.”