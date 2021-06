BOSTON, Mass., June 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The saying ‘look good, feel good’ does not only ring true for women. Being more physically attractive can have positive implications for career-minded and goal-oriented men. Women have been reaping the benefits of these non-invasive procedures for decades, but recently The Spiegel Center has seen the number of procedures performed on men increase by over 100%. So, if you have been thinking about plastic surgery and aesthetic options you are not alone, we bet your friends are thinking about it too.