Peoria, IL

The Lion’s Den | Food Desert

By Daniel McCloud
thecommunityword.com
 14 days ago

In 2018, the Kroger grocery store chain closed two of its Peoria stores in two predominately low-income, African American neighborhoods. Unfortunately, there have been no suitable options to take the place of these stores. The closing of these stores, without any suitable replacements, led to what’s referred to as food deserts. Food deserts are commonly defined as areas or communities where it isn’t easy to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food.

