The Watch | Rock Island Greenway extension

The pandemic may be abating here. Fallout continues. Peoria Housing Authority met virtually April 5. Jackie Newman, CEO, reported the revamped PHA offices had a soft opening. Staff will assess needs and adjust restrictions as necessary to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. Newman reminded the board potential names to replace some at Taft Homes are needed ASAP. Suggestions include local African Americans with impact on the community. In addition to some streets, a community center and an equipment building also could be named.