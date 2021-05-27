Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peoria County, IL

The Watch | Rock Island Greenway extension

By Terry Bibo
thecommunityword.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic may be abating here. Fallout continues. Peoria Housing Authority met virtually April 5. Jackie Newman, CEO, reported the revamped PHA offices had a soft opening. Staff will assess needs and adjust restrictions as necessary to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. Newman reminded the board potential names to replace some at Taft Homes are needed ASAP. Suggestions include local African Americans with impact on the community. In addition to some streets, a community center and an equipment building also could be named.

thecommunityword.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
Pekin, IL
Peoria County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria, IL
Government
County
Peoria County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Infrastructure#Peoria Housing Authority#Pha#Taft Homes#Asap#African Americans#The Ceo Search Committee#Peoria City Council#Parkwood Commons#Idot#U S Route 150#Prospect Avenue#N University#Rfp#Census#Covid#Llc#Public Works
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
News Break
Housing
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...