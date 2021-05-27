Juneteenth: Celebration or Commemoration?
In many cities throughout the country, African Americans will observe Juneteenth–the name given to a unique American occurrence that marked the end of slavery in Texas. It’s also referred to as Black Independence Day (an alternative to the Fourth of July). Legend has it that the enslaved people in Galveston were unaware of their emancipation until Union General Gordon Granger rode up on the plantation on which they worked and gave them the good news.thecommunityword.com
