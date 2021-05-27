Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

METALS-Copper rises on supply worries in Chile

By Mai Nguyen
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

(Updates prices)

HANOI, May 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Thursday, supported by supply threats in top producer Chile while a slower pace of earnings growth in leading consumer China’s industrial firms eased concerns of policy tightening.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4% to $10,016 a tonne by 0710 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.1% at 71,940 yuan ($11,278.34) a tonne.

Supply worries in Chile aided prices as miner BHP Group Ltd said it would take contingency measures after a labour union at its Escondida and Spence mines called for a strike.

“Copper received additional support perhaps due to the risk of strike action at BHP’s mine in Chile,” said ING analysts in a note.

Meanwhile, earnings at China’s industrial firms grew at a slower pace in April, calming worries over policy tightening in the country, while some positive signs on Sino-U.S. relations also boosted sentiment in the Chinese equities markets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium rose 1% to $2,425.50 a tonne and zinc climbed 1.7% to $3,019 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium advanced 1% to 18,480 yuan a tonne, nickel jumped 0.7% to 126,420 yuan a tonne, zinc increased 1.1% to 22,595 yuan a tonne and tin was up 1.1% at 198,850 yuan a tonne.

* An earthquake in Goma, a city in the Democratic Republic of Congo near the border with Rwanda, is delaying exports of tin ore from mineral-rich North Kivu province, sources told Reuters.

* China’s banking regulator has asked lenders to stop selling investment products linked to commodities futures to mom-and-pop buyers to curb investment losses amid volatile commodity prices, sources said.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 6.3786 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
154K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mai Nguyen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Ing#Commodities Prices#Metals Prices#London Metal Exchange#Bhp Group Ltd#Sino U S#Chinese#Uttaresh#Ing#Copper Prices#Supply Worries#Three Month Copper#Volatile Commodity Prices#Commodities Futures#Exports#Earnings Growth#Updates Prices#Leading Consumer China#Investment Losses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
Economyinvesting.com

Copper: China's Price Squeeze Means Correction Is Inevitable

Copper’s rally this year was huge, but there’s something even bigger: China’s price squeeze. After the world’s most in-demand base metal reached record highs of $10,746 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange on May 10, its biggest buyer decided that enough was enough. Through a systematic reduction of copper...
Businesskitco.com

Is copper the new golden child of the metals group?

Gold futures opened at $1901.60 this morning; it is currently down $3.10 and trading at $1895.80. Unquestionably gold continues to remain the primary precious metal that is a hedge against inflation. Gold has the same buying power as it has had for the last 100 years. To elaborate, if you...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on firmer dollar as markets eye U.S. inflation data

* Gold will struggle to maintain gains above $1,900/oz - analyst. * SPDR Gold Trust holdings fell 0.6% on Monday (Updates prices) June 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened, while investors cautiously awaited U.S. economic data due later this week to gauge inflationary pressure and the Federal Reserve’s steer on monetary policy.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

NYMEX WTI settles above $70/b on robust US demand outlook

Crude futures pushed to multiyear highs June 8, with front-month NYMEX WTI settling above $70/b on the back of strengthened US energy demand outlooks and signs of continued OPEC+ supply discipline. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX July WTI settled up 82 cents...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-History of open outcry trade, LME halts plan to close floor

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange has abandoned proposals to permanently close its open outcry trading floor, saving the last such venue in Europe with plans announced on Tuesday to reopen it in September. The world’s largest marketplace for non-ferrous metals began above a London hat shop...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares to open slightly higher; NZ rises

June 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge up on Wednesday with local energy stocks expected to gain from a jump in oil prices, although moves are expected to be small, in tandem with Wall Street overnight, as investors await key U.S. inflation data due later in the week. The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 21.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended firmer at 7,292.6 in the previous session. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded up 0.149% to 12,536.32. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX mixed; Thai baht, Philippine peso gain

June 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.410 109.49 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.323 1.3234 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 27.720 27.703 -0.06 Korean won 1115.300 1114.2 -0.10 Baht 31.160 31.21 +0.16 Peso 47.730 47.8 +0.15 Rupiah 14260.000 14250 -0.07 Rupee 72.890 72.89 0.00 Ringgit 4.115 4.119 +0.10 Yuan 6.398 6.401 +0.05 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.410 103.24 -5.64 Sing dlr 1.323 1.3209 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 27.720 28.483 +2.75 Korean won 1115.300 1086.20 -2.61 Baht 31.160 29.96 -3.85 Peso 47.730 48.01 +0.59 Rupiah 14260.000 14040 -1.54 Rupee 72.890 73.07 +0.24 Ringgit 4.115 4.0400 -1.82 Yuan 6.398 6.5283 +2.04 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
StocksWDEZ 101.9 FM

Asia stocks open higher on record for MSCI’s All-Country World Index

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asia stocks opened higher on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream of a record high overnight gauge of global equity markets, with investors hoping for inflation and monetary policy clues later in a week full of key central bank meetings and data points. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was...