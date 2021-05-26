Interview: Queens of Cosplay Star Kyne on Beauty Tips and Confidence
After an appearance on Canada’s Drag Race last year and garnering thousands of followers on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, it could be argued that Kyne is certified Canadian drag royalty. This made it a no-brainer to have the performer showcase her skills on Queens of Cosplay, the new four-episode Showcase series where Kyne and fellow queen Baby Bel Bel use their hair, makeup and costuming talents to create two characters — an original superhero and supervillain.www.slice.ca