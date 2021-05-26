Interview: Queens of Cosplay Star Kyne on Beauty Tips and Confidence

Jay Pareil has managed to release two singles in the last 18 months. We wanted to know where he finds his motivation from… so we Zoom chatted with him to ask. Those who don’t know the name yet are in for a real treat. We managed to score an interview with the coolest new rapper on the hip hop scene in Philadelphia county. While the rest of us were cowering from the pandemic, he was working hard to keep his brand on the tip of every music producer’s tongue.