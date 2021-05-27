Cancel
Marcus Rashford Gave A Passionate And Honest Interview After Manchester United's Europa League Final Loss

By Josh Lawless
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marcus Rashford gave a passionate interview after Manchester United lost the Europa League final to Villarreal on penalties. The game in Gdansk finished 1-1 after 120 minutes and went to spot-kicks, where Unai Emery's side won 11-10 in an extraordinary shoot-out that saw United goalkeeper David De Gea miss the decisive spot-kick having failed to save any Villarreal efforts from 12 yards.

