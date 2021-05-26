The Great Debate: Intensive vs. Liberal BP Control Settled by Final SPRINT Results
The ideal systolic blood pressure (SBP) target has been a matter of investigation for years, particularly in elderly patients. The Systolic Blood pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT) final results have now been published and reveal a lower all-cause mortality and major adverse cardiovascular event rate (MACE) with an intensive control strategy (SBP <120 mmHg) when compared to standard target (SBP<140 mmHg) in hypertensive patients without diabetes or previous stoke.1.www.docwirenews.com
