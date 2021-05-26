‘Family Karma’ is Back! Get a Sneak Peek of Season 2
The latest Family Karma trailer reveals more family fun, Indian traditions and hilarious antics. Season two will see the return of loveable friends Anisha Ramakrishna, Amrit Kapai, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, Shaan Patel and Vishal Parvani for more drama and real talk about their traditional, intertwined families. Two new cast members will enter the mix, Dillon Patel and Rish Karam, who are sure to add to their already complicated dynamic.