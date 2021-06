International hunters on their way to Mozambique should be aware that South Africa will not issue a transit permit for their firearms. The South African Police Service (SAPS) is refusing to issue the permits, and only hunters with a pre-approved permit issued before June 1 have been allowed to continue to Mozambique with their firearms. In an email, a captain in SAPS Arms Control, Permits and Authorizations explained only that applications are on hold due to the “situation” in Mozambique.