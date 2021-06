The City of Sidney intends to apply to the Ohio Development Services Agency for funding through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Community Development Program, a federally funded program administered by the State of Ohio. The City is eligible for $150,000 of Fiscal Year 2021 Allocation funding, provided the City meets applicable program requirements. On March 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., the City conducted its first public hearing to inform citizens about the CDBG program and how it may be used, what activities are eligible, and other important program requirements.