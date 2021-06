Deere & Company reported net income of $1.790 billion for the second quarter ended May 2, 2021, or $5.68 per share, compared with net income of $666 million, or $2.11 per share, for the quarter ended May 3, 2020. For the first 6 months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $3.013 billion, or $9.55 per share, compared with $1.182 billion, or $3.73 per share, for the same period last year.