Commentary | Dr. Fauci Finally Agrees to Investigate Wuhan Lab

We all want the coronavirus pandemic to be over, and in some ways it feels like it is—most cities are back open, and nationwide, cases are back to their March 2020 levels. One problem: Even back in March 2020, we had too many COVID cases for comfort. Today, vaccination levels are stalling out. And a new variant, called Delta, threatens the lives of many Americans—and threatens to extend the pandemic even more. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared at the White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing with a new warning.