Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Liquids Pipeline Projects Database. Note: Data for 2021 are from January to April. So far in 2021, 2 petroleum liquids pipeline projects have been completed, and 17 more projects have been announced or are currently under construction, according to updated data in our Liquids Pipeline Projects Database. That total includes 12 crude oil projects, 6 hydrocarbon gas liquids (HGLs) projects, and 1 petroleum product project. Of the 19 projects, 10 projects are new pipelines, 7 projects are expansions or extensions of existing systems, and 2 projects are conversions of the commodity carried on the pipeline.