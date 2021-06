The last time Iga Swiatek took to the court at Wimbledon, she was coming fresh off a decent fourth round effort at the French Open and seen as one to watch in future years. 2 years later, the extent of her rise will have shocked many by coming so quickly. It was topped off by that French Open title last year, which she could well have followed up with a second earlier in the month but had to settle for a quarter finals run. She will hope to avoid a second consecutive first round exit but Su-Wei Hsieh can always be a tricky opponent with her unorthodox style.