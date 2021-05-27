Cancel
El Dorado, AR

"Steel Magnolias" sets production crew for June performances

magnoliareporter.com
 13 days ago

The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado has announced the production team for "Steel Magnolias,” set for performances in June. The team, led by director Tripp Phillips, includes a wide-ranging group of theatre professionals with strong ties to SAAC, talented amateurs, and active members of the SAAC Theatre Steering Committee who will come together bring the world of Chinquapin, Louisiana to life on the stage.

www.magnoliareporter.com
