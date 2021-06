NORTH CALDWELL - The West Essex High School boys tennis team finished the season with a 9-7 record and a conference championship despite a lack of experience. “With limited experience coming into the year, overall we played really well,” said head coach Jeff Martin. “My focus was to make sure that we were competitive in every single match. We were able to win all but one division match and secured the (uper Essex Conference) Liberty Division title. I am very proud of the team and all they accomplished this season.”