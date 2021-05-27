Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

21 outdoor theatre shows to book this summer, from Carousel in Regent’s Park to Mamma Mia! in Yorkshire

By Gwendolyn Smith
inews.co.uk
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Comedy of Errors, the Garden Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon. From 13 July to 26 September, Phillip Breen’s no doubt comically masterful take on Shakespeare’s mistaken-identity farce opens the Royal Shakespeare Company’s new garden theatre, a specially constructed outdoor performance space in the verdant grounds of the Swan Theatre, flanked by the River Avon. What could be more serene?

inews.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Yorkshire#South Yorkshire#Edinburgh Park#Festival#Covent Garden#Norwich Artist#Black Femme Priority#Madchester#The Merry Wives#Femmes De La Mer#Willow Globe#Edinburgh Fringe#Shakespeare S Globe#Royal Shakespeare Company#Merry Wives Of Windsor#Insole Court#Newbury Relax#Manchester#Baskervilles#Tredegar House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
Country
Greece
Related
Harwich, MAWicked Local

In-theater, outdoor shows to highlight new season at Cape Theatre

Blessings of the spring! A brand-new outdoor stage is about to be built at Cape Cod Theatre Company / Harwich Junior Theatre in West Harwich to host this season’s schedule of family-friendly performances. As the company begins its return to a “new normal” of in-person activities and connections, CCTC will...
Shawnee, KSfox4kc.com

Mamma Mia! opens 2021 Theatre in the Park season in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Live entertainment is returning to Shawnee Mission Park. Theatre in the Park (TIP) will kick-off the 2021 outdoor season with Mamma Mia! on Friday, June 4. ABBA fans will be able to catch the show through June 12. After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of shows in 2020,...
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Summer Symphony Nights Return to Miller Outdoor Theatre

The Houston Symphony’s Conducting Fellow Yue Bao will be at the baton when the orchestra returns to Miller Outdoor Theatre with two programs this week. Romeo and Juliet, Piazzolla & More gets everything rolling on June 10, with the sold-out Mozart, Holst & More following on June 12; both are in-person and available over livestream.
LifestyleThe Guardian

From fantastic views to fox urine: the joys and perils of outdoor theatre

This summer, while indoor theatres reckon with stringent social distancing measures, some are combating Covid-19-related issues by taking things outdoors. This is fitting. Theatre was born outdoors. From ancient Greek amphitheatres to the pageant wagons from which mystery and miracle plays were performed from the 10th through to the 16th century, actors have historically been used to contending with the elements. In Elizabethan times, courtyards and inn-yard theatres gave way to purpose-built, open-roofed playhouses. The indoor theatre is a relatively new development.
Bourbon, MOthesalemnewsonline.com

Summer Theatre Academy on tour

Ozark Actors Theatre (OAT) will present a weeklong summer theatre academy in Bourbon, June 21-25 at Bourbon High School; Waynesville, June 28-July 2 at the ARK Community and Sports Center; and Rolla, July 5-9 at OAT’s new 612 Pine Street location. Summer Theatre Academy is co-directed by OAT’s Education Program...
Entertainmentotakustudy.com

Mamma Mia! The Musical to Deubt on Gold Coast in Less Than Two Weeks

With less than a fortnight until Mamma Mia! The Musical has its first performance at The Star Gold Coast; the Musical’s cast, crew and creatives are in the midst of a three week rehearsal period encompassing 150 hours of practice. According to producer Matt Ward Entertainment, the cast have “started the process of stepping into their famed characters, ready to deliver an unforgettable performance for audiences”.
Dorset, VTTimes-Argus

Dorset Theatre Festival goes outdoors

MANCHESTER — Dorset Theatre Festival, under the leadership of Artistic Director Dina Janis, has announced its 44th Season. The inaugural StageFree Audio Plays series will feature new commissions by playwrights Theresa Rebeck and Chisa Hutchinson. Live main stage performances at the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester will be Christopher Durang’s “Laughing Wild” July-31; “Queen of the Night,” a world premiere by Travis Tate, Aug. 10-Sept. 4; and a workshop of “Scarecrow” by Heidi Armbruster, as part of the festival’s annual Pipeline Series of new work.
Farmington, NMDurango Herald

Outdoor summer theater returns to Farmington with 3 shows

The city of Farmington will present three shows at Lions Wilderness Amphitheatre for the summer season: Doo-Wah Riders, Mamma Mia and ARTRageous. Doo-Wah Riders will perform June 26. The group of nationally acclaimed country performers preserves the heritage of American country music. They will perform unique arrangements of classic and original songs. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children.
Frankfort, INclintoncountydailynews.com

Red Barn Summer Theatre Presents First Show of 2021 Season

Michael Parker’s “Who’s In Bed With The Butler?” contains all the hallmarks of madcap comedy including mistaken identities, shifting accents, slamming doors, fruitless seduction and clueless deduction. The madness begins when the daughter of a deceased billionaire, having inherited his fortune, returns to his mansion only to find that tens of millions of dollars have been left to a mysterious trio of women. She and her lawyer soon discover that the butler holds the key to discovering her late father’s connection to these women.
Babylon, NYgreaterlongisland.com

Babylon’s Argyle Theatre plans to reopen with shows this summer

Long Island’s performing arts theaters have been shut down since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, and up until a few months ago, it was unclear when they could reopen. But this summer they’re finally making their comeback. “It’s been a long journey,” said Dylan Perlman, 27,...
Anthem, AZcitysuntimes.com

Time to Rock with Musical Theatre of Anthem’s summer youth programs

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is ready for a rockin’ summer of productions and performing arts programs for youth. First up, MTA presents the Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning educational cartoon series and pop culture phenomenon that is now the basis for one of the most fun and easily mounted musicals ever to hit the stage, Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR. A loose, revue-like structure that follows Tom, a young schoolteacher, who is nervous about his first day of teaching. He tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music. Memorable songs as “Just a Bill,” “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly” and “Conjunction Junction: bring his lesson plans vividly to life.
Musicstereoboard.com

Bryan Adams Reschedules Outdoor UK Shows To Summer 2022

Due to COVID-19, Bryan Adams has moved his outdoor UK shows to next year. The Canadian rocker will now call at the Eden Project, Scarborough Open Air Theatre, DCBL Halton Stadium in Widnes, Telford's QEII Arena, Great Tew Park in Oxford, Leeds' Harewood House and Cardiff Castle between June 29 and 11, 2022. Unfortunately, his concerts in Bristol, Exeter and Canterbury have been cancelled.