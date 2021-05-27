21 outdoor theatre shows to book this summer, from Carousel in Regent’s Park to Mamma Mia! in Yorkshire

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is ready for a rockin’ summer of productions and performing arts programs for youth. First up, MTA presents the Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning educational cartoon series and pop culture phenomenon that is now the basis for one of the most fun and easily mounted musicals ever to hit the stage, Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR. A loose, revue-like structure that follows Tom, a young schoolteacher, who is nervous about his first day of teaching. He tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music. Memorable songs as “Just a Bill,” “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly” and “Conjunction Junction: bring his lesson plans vividly to life.