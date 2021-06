With Memorial Day just a few weeks off, area residents are looking forward to spending some leisure time at their favorite community swimming pools. In Fayette County, the Flatwoods Community Pool in Franklin Township will open Memorial Day weekend, operating from noon to 8 p.m. on weekends and 4 to 8 p.m. weekdays until schools adjourn classes for the summer. They will be following any mask mandates or CDC recommendations from the state.