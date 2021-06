Methane is not quite as abundant, as far as greenhouse gases go, as carbon dioxide—but it is much more efficient at trapping heat. The EPA estimated, in 2019, that about 27 percent of methane emissions came from enteric fermentation (this means, largely, cattle burps) and a further nine percent came from manure management. That’s a substantial amount of the total methane emissions each year. But a new study from NYU and Johns Hopkins University suggests there may be some problems with the way methane emissions are actually measured—and that the amount of emissions might be higher than what existing numbers show.