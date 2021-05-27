Stage Right presents three shows performed by workshop students
Students attending workshops at Stage Right in Greensburg put together the skills they've been honing to bring the community three classic shows next week. The preteen group will perform a young performer's edition of "Bye Bye Birdie," by Michael Stewart, on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. The teen group will be performing Cole Porter's "Anything Goes" on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. The 4 to 7 year olds will perform a show featuring songs from 75 years of Disney movies at noon on Saturday.