Family Relationships

Aging in place

Aging in place
heraldstandard.com
 2021-05-27

It’s such an interesting time to be a child of the 40s, even the late 40s. We’ve lived through the Korean, the Cold and Vietnam Wars, polio, air raid drills for atomic and hydrogen bomb attacks, Sputnik, the Cuban Missile Crisis, the riots and political upheavals of the ‘60s, assassinations of political and civil rights leaders, the first moon landing, multiple stock market crashes, hyperinflation and recessions, economic collapses, 9/11, two Iraq wars, Afghanistan, and myriad other social, economic, and political disruptions including the Jan. 6, invasion of the Capitol of the United States.

