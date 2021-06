"I can say with almost certainty that cryptocurrencies will come to a bad end" – Warren Buffett. Those views are outdated, mere excuses to avoid confronting it. Whilst no one can claim to be an expert, it is still an area we must try to understand. We shouldn’t judge ourselves too harshly as it’s a complicated topic, but by accepting it and trying to get to grips with what it is – and how it works – we will be better placed to avoid regulatory censure and benefit from it.