Something to celebrate

What type of person would you say you are? Well, I know this is a vague and broad question, but perhaps what is being asked is — do you consider yourself a doer, thinker, creator, analyzer or somewhere in between all of this? Since we are tactical beings seeking purpose and direction, we tend to label ourselves based on how we approach tasks, navigate through them and then how we complete them. Not only this, we are constantly pushed and shoved around from the time of child development to seek and discover our sole purpose and contribution to society. Therefore, as we walk through life, some of us realize what we want to do and become easily and others of us have a more challenging time pinpointing exactly who we are — and what we are destined to be. Now, there are a myriad of life situations that may be darker, harder and seemingly unfair than others, but there are also those who have beat those odds, confronted adversity and have become more than the stigmas they have been placed in.