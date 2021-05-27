Cancel
Lifestyle

Something to celebrate

By Jennifer Garofalo jgarofalo@heraldstandard.com
 2021-05-27

The day started off on the wrong foot. The alarm didn’t go off, the dog didn’t quite make it outside and the lunch you were going to take to work, well, unbeknownst to you, a ravenous teenager devoured it last night. Ugh. Time to smile!. According to Psychology Today, scientists...

Malden, MAmaldenblueandgold.com

Something Better Than Goodbye

Everybody has different expectations for how high school goes. The shows and movies we watched growing up put these unrealistic expectations into our heads and we hope that is how high school will be like. We see these stereotypes all the time in school. We see groups of athletes, band, choir, theatre and club students in friend groups and everyone has their own cliques.
Relationshipsdiscoverestevan.com

Something Fun To Do With Dad This Weekend

Father's Day is coming up on Sunday and so too is the start of summer. The Souris Valley Museum has a fun event to offer on Saturday and later in the month, some fun camps and a scavenger hunt!. Museum Curator Mark Veneziano joined the morning show to highlight the...
ScienceThrive Global

Do Something-You’ll be Happier for it

Accomplishment- the last part of the happiness plan, according to positive psychologist Martin Seligman. I know we feel happy when we accomplish something, but I would never have guessed it would make it into the top five ways to increase our happiness and wellbeing. What often hijacks us is that...
EntertainmentAlpena News

Now, for something completely different

Most readers of this column will remember “Monty Python’s Flying Circus”. However, there will be some who won’t — the younger ones. As to them, it’s high time they gained some familiarity with the troupe, for our salvation may depend upon the Circus’s guidance. The Flying Circus’s hallmark was the...
Entertainmentlongisland.com

Something for Alz: Musical Mornings

Join music therapist, Shannon Pelcher, for a free virtual social program by the Alzheimer’s Association for people with dementia and their family caregivers. To register, call the Alzheimer's Association at 800.272.3900.
Hartford City, INhartfordcitynewstimes.com

A Little Something for Everyone

Air Force veteran Marvin Miller came to Hartford City about 11 years ago. At the time he didn’t know anyone in town. “I love Victorian style homes, and I have family in the Chicago area. So I was looking for a nice Victorian style home within a reasonable drive from Chicago. I found one here in Hartford City and that is why I chose to move here,” said the West Virginia native.
Palestine, TXPosted by
Palestine Herald-Press

COLUMN: The cats are on to something

My dad doesn’t like cats. He grew up in Palestine with a father who cared for all kinds of animals and was afraid of none. Grandaddy always had scratches or scars or band-aids peppering his forearms from animal altercations of various sorts. Like the time the raccoons nested in the fireplace and he blindly poked his arm up the chimney like a noodling fisherman to extricate the furious, biting, spitting and growling critters.
Lifestylethreethingsdaily.xyz

Living a Life of Gratitude

One of the most important lessons we learn in life is to be grateful, especially because the impact helps us shift our mindset for the better. It doesn’t have to be the holidays for us to express gratefulness. In fact, it something we should learn to practice every day. We...
Lifestylecaferacermag.com

Something Fishy Here…

One of my favorite parts of traveling by motorcycle is the strange cultural sites that appear by the roadside. Over the past 40-odd years of riding two-wheelers, I’ve come across some sights that make for excellent post-ride bull sessions with some of the sights in question provoking fond memories and belly laughs many years later. Among my favorite sights are European restaurants that strive to attract American tourists with what the proprietors believe are authentic-sounding, mock-American names and concepts. While working in London a few years back, our pack of bikes repeatedly passed a tiny take-out restaurant that was doing a brisk business in “Genuine New Jersey Southern Fried Chicken.” Not only did I grow curious about the potential taste of such geographically confused culinary delights, but the lighted sign outside made us wonder whether the restaurant’s owner had ever actually visited or even read a travel book about what people eat here in the U.S. or was he or she just, ahem, winging it?
Instagramhoustonnewmedia.org

something new everyday

Local chef shares journey from refugee to Instagram influencer, plans for refugee gala
EntertainmentFlathead Beacon

Something Smells Crab-y

12:21 a.m. A woman wanted her ex-boyfriend’s female visitors removed from their shared house. 6:44 a.m. Eight cows of varying colors were in the road. 8:20 a.m. A dirty sheep was limping in someone’s yard. 8:54 a.m. An air guitarist was playing again. 10:50 a.m. A man asked if he...
Food & Drinksjacksonvillefreepress.com

Something Sweet Made with Fresh Fruit

FLORIDA COURIER – BlackPressUSA (Source: www.blackpressusa.com) – By CULINARY.NET If you’re craving something sweet with no ideas where to start, try this sweet Lemon Cheesecake with Fresh Fruit. It’s tangy and rich and allows you to escape to the summer oasis of your dreams, at least for a few minutes.
Posted by
Sean Kernan

Have the Courage To Be Terrible at Something New

I always collapsed after my first week at a new finance job. It felt like each day was spent trying to pin down a loose firehose and drink from it. One would think a college degree and experience would make for a smooth transition.
Lifestyleconwaydailysun.com

Wheel Family Fun: Thorne Pond offers something old, something new

Ever gone back to an old familiar place and found it had changed over time? Some of it was the same, but there was something new going on, too. That’s the feeling I had when I visited Bartlett’s Thorne Pond Conservation area on Tuesday. I recognized old trails but found new ones that made riding there more interesting.
Religionthesecret-lawofattraction.net

Bring It Back To Something Simple

“Whenever you’re trying to understand anything that is as huge as all of the Universe, or as huge as all eternity. All you have to do is bring it back to something simple that you do understand, and ask the questions and apply them. And then you can understand the...
collinsdictionary.com

something/anything/nothing

These adjectives indicate that an activity is so interesting or pleasant that people want to watch it or take part in it all the time, or that a person is so attractive that people want to be with them all the time. Was there not also something addictive about his...
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Discovering something deeper than a title

What type of person would you say you are? Well, I know this is a vague and broad question, but perhaps what is being asked is — do you consider yourself a doer, thinker, creator, analyzer or somewhere in between all of this? Since we are tactical beings seeking purpose and direction, we tend to label ourselves based on how we approach tasks, navigate through them and then how we complete them. Not only this, we are constantly pushed and shoved around from the time of child development to seek and discover our sole purpose and contribution to society. Therefore, as we walk through life, some of us realize what we want to do and become easily and others of us have a more challenging time pinpointing exactly who we are — and what we are destined to be. Now, there are a myriad of life situations that may be darker, harder and seemingly unfair than others, but there are also those who have beat those odds, confronted adversity and have become more than the stigmas they have been placed in.
Food & Drinksthefreshloaf.com

starter has a piece of something in it

So I should've taken a picture. I do not neglect my starter, it feeds me like 2 breads a week. I took it out of the fridge today and noticed something pink. At first I thought it was mold, but it didn't smear or smudge when I got it out with the knife.
ReligionRichmond Register

Cook up something and come to a meeting

The Ruritan Club at Union City met on Monday night. The club will resume the usual custom of a pot luck meal at the next meeting, which will be July 19 at 7 p.m. Cook up something and come to the meeting. The other decision was to have the next...