Indianapolis, IN

On Stage – May 27

By Staff Reports
Greenfield Daily Reporter
 12 days ago

Beef & Boards presents “Smoke on the Mountain”. INDIANAPOLIS — The Sanders Family presents bluegrass Gospel fun in the musical “Smoke on the Mountain” through June 20 at Beef & Boards, 9301 Michigan Road. This show tells the story of the first Saturday Night Gospel Sing at a country church in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains in 1938. “Smoke on the Mountain” features two dozen bluegrass songs played and sung by the Sanders Family, a traveling group making its return to performing after a five-year hiatus. Pastor Oglethorpe, the enthusiastic minister of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, has enlisted the Sanders Family in his efforts to bring his tiny congregation into the modern world. For a complete show schedule and ticket prices, visit beefandboards.com. For reservations, call the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Box Office at 317-872-9664.

www.greenfieldreporter.com
