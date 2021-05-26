Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa massacre survivors on life in Greenwood before the attack

By CBS News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tulsa massacre took place 100 years ago, but it's still clearly ingrained in the minds of survivors Viola Fletcher and Lessie Benningfield Randle. In a CBS News special airing on May 31 at 10 p.m. ET, the centenarians described the affluent neighborhood of Greenwood, known at the time as "Black Wall Street," before it was destroyed by a White mob in a two-day attack that resulted in about 300 deaths.

Gayle King
Sen. Matthews: 'No Politicians' Involved In What Comes After Race Massacre Centennial Commission. By Matt Trotter • 22 hours ago. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission has made a lot of headlines recently.