Florida State baseball will look to stave off elimination against Southern Miss today. The Seminoles are in the loser’s bracket of the Oxford regional after a one-run loss to Ole Miss last night. FSU is now 4-10 in one-run games this season. Through two games, the ‘Noles have made five errors and allowed five unearned runs. FSU will have to win three straight games now to advance to the Super Regionals. For more on FSU’s loss to Ole Miss, see below: