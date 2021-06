In Wisconsin, June Dairy Month is certainly something to celebrate. Wisconsin’s economic future and the long-term vitality of the state’s dairy industry are intricately linked. Gov. Tony Evers has made continued investment in our dairy industry a priority through his biennial budget proposals and a call for a legislative Special Session in 2020 to support dairy processing and increase dairy exports. He has also encouraged the preservation of our rural communities through efforts like the Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity. The governor recognizes the importance of dairy to Wisconsin’s heritage and economic well-being. I am proud of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's (DATCP) work to serve as a resource to this critical industry as it looks to the future.