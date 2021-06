Space X CEO and Tesla Boss Elon Musk is known for causing ripples in the global cryptocurrency market with his one tweet. One tweet from the US billionaire sets the price of a coin soaring or brings it to the surface. Recently, Elon Musk tweeted a picture of bitcoin with broken heart emoji, triggering its decline. Top-ranked cryptocurrency went down by nearly 7 per cent soon after Musk’s tweet. Last week, he also shared a ‘childhood’ picture of his workstation with Shiba Inu dog featuring in it. Soon, the meme coin price saw a spike of nearly 30 per cent in two days’ trading session.