Los Angeles, CA

Memorial Day Weekend: LAX Officials Warn Of Increasing Passenger Traffic

By City News Service
NBC Los Angeles
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith air traffic getting busier in the late stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Los Angeles International Airport officials warned Wednesday that terminals will likely be busy during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend and travelers should plan ahead. "We are seeing passenger numbers rise quickly as the demand for air travel...

www.nbclosangeles.com
