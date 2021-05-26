LTSCene Monthly Newsletter

Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLTSC’s Changing Tides Works to Erase the Stigma Around Mental Health Among the AAPI Community. At LTSC, the Changing Tides program leads the charge in tackling the stigma around mental health amongst the Japanese American and broader Asian American community. They aim to do so by inspiring greater conversations surrounding mental health, educating the community, and creating a more open minded generation. With May being both Mental Health Awareness month and AAPI Heritage month, we celebrate the work that Changing Tides has been doing to promote mental wellness among the AAPI community.

