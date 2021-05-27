FLT3 mutated acute myeloid leukemia: 2021 treatment algorithm
Approximately 30% of patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) harbor mutations in the fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT3) gene. While the adverse prognostic impact of FLT3-ITDmut in AML has been clearly proven, the prognostic significance of FLT3-TKDmut remains speculative. Current guidelines recommend rapid molecular testing for FLT3mut at diagnosis and earlier incorporation of targeted agents to achieve deeper remissions and early consideration for allogeneic stem cell transplant (ASCT). Mounting evidence suggests that FLT3mut can emerge at any timepoint in the disease spectrum emphasizing the need for repetitive mutational testing not only at diagnosis but also at each relapse. The approval of multi-kinase FLT3 inhibitor (FLT3i) midostaurin with induction therapy for newly diagnosed FLT3mut AML, and a more specific, potent FLT3i, gilteritinib as monotherapy for relapsed/refractory (R/R) FLT3mut AML have improved outcomes in patients with FLT3mut AML. Nevertheless, the short duration of remission with single-agent FLT3i’s in R/R FLT3mut AML in the absence of ASCT, limited options in patients refractory to gilteritinib therapy, and diverse primary and secondary mechanisms of resistance to different FLT3i’s remain ongoing challenges that compel the development and rapid implementation of multi-agent combinatorial or sequential therapies for FLT3mut AML.www.nature.com