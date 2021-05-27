Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

FLT3 mutated acute myeloid leukemia: 2021 treatment algorithm

By Naval Daver, Sangeetha Venugopal, Farhad Ravandi
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApproximately 30% of patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) harbor mutations in the fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT3) gene. While the adverse prognostic impact of FLT3-ITDmut in AML has been clearly proven, the prognostic significance of FLT3-TKDmut remains speculative. Current guidelines recommend rapid molecular testing for FLT3mut at diagnosis and earlier incorporation of targeted agents to achieve deeper remissions and early consideration for allogeneic stem cell transplant (ASCT). Mounting evidence suggests that FLT3mut can emerge at any timepoint in the disease spectrum emphasizing the need for repetitive mutational testing not only at diagnosis but also at each relapse. The approval of multi-kinase FLT3 inhibitor (FLT3i) midostaurin with induction therapy for newly diagnosed FLT3mut AML, and a more specific, potent FLT3i, gilteritinib as monotherapy for relapsed/refractory (R/R) FLT3mut AML have improved outcomes in patients with FLT3mut AML. Nevertheless, the short duration of remission with single-agent FLT3i’s in R/R FLT3mut AML in the absence of ASCT, limited options in patients refractory to gilteritinib therapy, and diverse primary and secondary mechanisms of resistance to different FLT3i’s remain ongoing challenges that compel the development and rapid implementation of multi-agent combinatorial or sequential therapies for FLT3mut AML.

www.nature.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swaminathan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acute Myeloid Leukemia#Acute Leukemia#Leukemia Cells#Fms#Asct#Flt3mut Aml#Flt3i#Juxta#Flt311#Ar#Vaf#Rfs#Os#Ukmrc#Spanish#European#Eln#Flt3 Itdmut Aml#Cr1#The University Of Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Medical & Biotechdallassun.com

Aptevo Therapeutics Announces Expansion Phase of Lead Anti-Leukemia Drug APVO436 in Adult Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Initiates Multi-Center, Multi-Arm Trial Using Active Dose Identified in the Dose Escalation Phase of the Trial. SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ('Aptevo') (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIRTM and ADAPTIR-FLEXTM platform technologies today announced that the company has initiated the expansion phase of lead anti-leukemia drug candidate, APVO436, in adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a multi-center, multi-arm trial using the active recommended dose identified in the dose escalation phase (Part 1) of the study. During Part 1, APVO436 exhibited a manageable side effect profile, encouraging single agent activity and a promising benefit to risk profile in relapsed AML patients. The Company has plans to submit data from the dose escalation phase for publication later this year.
CancerNature.com

Allogeneic stem cell transplantation for AML patients with RUNX1 mutation in first complete remission: a study on behalf of the acute leukemia working party of the EBMT

Acute myeloid leukemia with runt-related transcription factor 1 gene mutation (RUNX1+ AML) is associated with inferior response rates and outcome after conventional chemotherapy. We performed a retrospective, registry-based analysis to elucidate the prognostic value of RUNX1 mutation after allogeneic stem cell transplantation (alloSCT). All consecutive adults undergoing alloSCT for AML in first complete remission (CR1) between 2013 and 2019 with complete information on conventional cytogenetics and RUNX1 mutational status were included. Endpoints of interest were cumulative relapse incidence, non-relapse mortality, overall and leukemia-free survival (OS/LFS), and GvHD-free/relapse-free survival. A total of 674 patients (183 RUNX1+, 491 RUNX1−) were identified, with >85% presenting as de novo AML. Median follow-up was 16.4 (RUNX1+) and 21.9 (RUNX1−) months. Survival rates showed no difference between RUNX1+ and RUNX1− patients either in univariate or multivariate analysis (2-year OS: 67.7 vs. 66.1%, p = 0.7; 2-year LFS: 61.1 vs. 60.8%, p = 0.62). Multivariate analysis identified age, donor type and poor cytogenetics as risk factors for inferior outcome. Among patients with RUNX+ AML, older age, reduced intensity conditioning and minimal residual disease at alloSCT predicted inferior outcome. Our data provide evidence that the negative influence of RUNX1 mutations in patients with AML can be overcome by transplantation in CR1.
CancerNature.com

A KDM4A-PAF1-mediated epigenomic network is essential for acute myeloid leukemia cell self-renewal and survival

Epigenomic dysregulation is a common pathological feature in human hematological malignancies. H3K9me3 emerges as an important epigenomic marker in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Its associated methyltransferases, such as SETDB1, suppress AML leukemogenesis, whilst H3K9me3 demethylases KDM4C is required for mixed-lineage leukemia rearranged AML. However, the specific role and molecular mechanism of action of another member of the KDM4 family, KDM4A has not previously been clearly defined. In this study, we delineated and functionally validated the epigenomic network regulated by KDM4A. We show that selective loss of KDM4A is sufficient to induce apoptosis in a broad spectrum of human AML cells. This detrimental phenotype results from a global accumulation of H3K9me3 and H3K27me3 at KDM4A targeted genomic loci thereby causing downregulation of a KDM4A-PAF1 controlled transcriptional program essential for leukemogenesis, distinct from that of KDM4C. From this regulatory network, we further extracted a KDM4A-9 gene signature enriched with leukemia stem cell activity; the KDM4A-9 score alone or in combination with the known LSC17 score, effectively stratifies high-risk AML patients. Together, these results establish the essential and unique role of KDM4A for AML self-renewal and survival, supporting further investigation of KDM4A and its targets as a potential therapeutic vulnerability in AML.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Myocarditis Concurrent with Sweet Syndrome: A Presentation of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Case Rep Hematol. 2021 May 11;2021:6621007. doi: 10.1155/2021/6621007. eCollection 2021. Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is the most common acute leukemia in American adults and portends a poor prognosis if untreated. Commonly, AML presents with symptoms related to concurrent leukopenia, anemia, or thrombocytopenia; however, due to its ability to affect many organ systems in the body, AML can have a highly varied clinical presentation. One such presentation is myocarditis, which is a rarely reported manifestation of AML. Myocarditis can have a varied clinical picture and often requires exclusion of other causes of cardiac dysfunction. Sweet syndrome, also known as acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis, is another presentation of AML; however, it is more commonly associated with AML than cardiac involvement. Sweet syndrome can occur in patients with an already established malignancy or can occur de novo in a patient with previously undiagnosed cancer and, interestingly, can also be accompanied by extracutaneous manifestations, one of which is myocarditis. Herein, we report a case of a 45-year-old male with a history of obesity and depression who presented with chest pain, a tender and diffuse rash, and pancytopenia. Heart catheterization performed at outside institution was negative for coronary artery disease. Cardiac MRI images were compatible with myocarditis. Dermal biopsy of the rash was consistent with sweet syndrome. Peripheral blood flow cytometry and bone marrow biopsy confirmed the diagnosis of AML. He was treated with an induction chemotherapy regimen of 7 days of cytarabine and 3 days of daunorubicin with resolution of his chest pain and skin lesions. The patient had persistent leukemia cells on day 14 postinduction bone marrow biopsy and was treated with high-dose cytarabine reinduction treatment. Bone marrow biopsy with count recovery after reinduction therapy revealed complete response (CR).
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The combination of CUDC-907 and gilteritinib shows promising in vitro and in vivo antileukemic activity against FLT3-ITD AML

About 25% of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) harbor FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT3) internal tandem duplication (ITD) mutations and their prognosis remains poor. Gilteritinib is a FLT3 inhibitor approved by the US FDA for use in adult FLT3-mutated relapsed or refractory AML patients. Monotherapy, while efficacious, shows short-lived responses, highlighting the need for combination therapies. Here we show that gilteritinib and CUDC-907, a dual inhibitor of PI3K and histone deacetylases, synergistically induce apoptosis in FLT3-ITD AML cell lines and primary patient samples and have striking in vivo efficacy. Upregulation of FLT3 and activation of ERK are mechanisms of resistance to gilteritinib, while activation of JAK2/STAT5 is a mechanism of resistance to CUDC-907. Gilteritinib and CUDC-907 reciprocally overcome these mechanisms of resistance. In addition, the combined treatment results in cooperative downregulation of cellular metabolites and persisting antileukemic effects. CUDC-907 plus gilteritinib shows synergistic antileukemic activity against FLT3-ITD AML in vitro and in vivo, demonstrating strong translational therapeutic potential.
Diseases & Treatmentscell.com

ATF3 coordinates serine and nucleotide metabolism to drive cell cycle progression in acute myeloid leukemia

The ATF3 transcription factor supports certain aggressive subtypes of AML. AML cells rely on ATF3 to maintain cell cycling and the differentiation blockade. ATF3 is a transcriptional regulator of serine synthesis and one-carbon metabolism. ATF3 drives serine metabolism to maintain purine and pyrimidine pools. Metabolic reprogramming is a common feature...
Cancercancertherapyadvisor.com

Anti-CLL1 CAR T Cells Produce Responses in Pediatric Acute Myeloid Leukemia

The following article features coverage from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Click here to read more of Cancer Therapy Advisor‘s conference coverage. In a phase 1/2 trial, 8 of 11 patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) achieved a complete response with chimeric...
CancerNature.com

Prognostic value of measurable residual disease monitoring by next-generation sequencing before and after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation in acute myeloid leukemia

Given limited studies on next-generation sequencing-based measurable residual disease (NGS-MRD) in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT), we longitudinally collected samples before and after allo-HSCT from two independent prospective cohorts (n = 132) and investigated the prognostic impact of amplicon-based NGS assessment. Persistent mutations were detected pre-HSCT (43%) and 1 month after HSCT (post-HSCT-1m, 20%). All persistent mutations at both pre-HSCT and post-HSCT-1m were significantly associated with post-transplant relapse and worse overall survival. Changes in MRD status from pre-HSCT to post-HSCT-1m indicated a higher risk for relapse and death. Isolated detectable mutations in genes associated with clonal hematopoiesis were also significant predictors of post-transplant relapse. The optimal time point of NGS-MRD assessment depended on the conditioning intensity (pre-HSCT for myeloablative conditioning and post-HSCT-1m for reduced-intensity conditioning). Serial NGS-MRD monitoring revealed that most residual clones at both pre-HSCT and post-HSCT-1m in patients who never relapsed disappeared after allo-HSCT. Reappearance of mutant clones before overt relapse was detected by the NGS-MRD assay. Taken together, NGS-MRD detection has a prognostic value at both pre-HSCT and post-HSCT-1m, regardless of the mutation type, depending on the conditioning intensity. Serial NGS-MRD monitoring was feasible to compensate for the limited performance of the NGS-MRD assay.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Combination treatment with U0126 and rt-PA prevents adverse effects of the delayed rt-PA treatment after acute ischemic stroke

In acute ischemic stroke, the only FDA-approved drug; recombinant tissue plasminogen activator (rt-PA) is limited by restricted time-window due to an enhanced risk of hemorrhagic transformation which is thought to be caused by metalloproteinase (MMP). In experimental stroke inhibitors of the mitogen–activated protein kinase kinase extracellular signal–regulated kinase kinase (MEK) 1/2 pathways reduce the MMPs. This study evaluated whether a MEK1/2 inhibitor in combination with rt-PA can prevent the detrimental effects of delayed rt-PA therapy in stroke. Thromboembolic stroke was induced in C57 black/6J mice and the MEK1/2 inhibitor U0126 was administrated 3.5 h and rt-PA 4 h post stroke-onset. Treatment with rt-PA demonstrated enhanced MMP-9 protein levels and hemorrhagic transformation which was prevented when U0126 was given in conjunction with rt-PA. By blocking the MMP-9 with U0126 the safety of rt-PA administration was improved and demonstrates a promising adjuvant strategy to reduce the harmful effects of delayed rt-PA treatment in acute ischemic stroke.
Canceronclive.com

Lisaftoclax Shows Early Safety, Efficacy in Relapsed/Refractory CLL/SLL and Other Hematologic Cancers

The novel BCL-2 inhibitor lisaftoclax elicited encouraging responses with acceptable tolerability in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma and other hematologic cancers. The novel BCL-2 inhibitor lisaftoclax (APG-2575) elicited encouraging responses with acceptable tolerability in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and...
CancerNature.com

Diagnosis and management of acute appendicitis in 21 pediatric hematology and oncology patients at a tertiary care cancer center

Acute appendicitis is a rare gastrointestinal complication of anti-cancer chemotherapy and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Among a cohort of 2341 hemato-oncologic patients at a pediatric tertiary care cancer center, we identified 21 patients (0.9%) with 23 episodes of acute appendicitis, based on pathological imaging of the appendix and clinical findings. Median age at diagnosis was 10.21 years. Types of underlying disease included acute leukemias (n = 15), solid tumors (n = 4), and aplastic anemia (n = 2). Clinical symptoms seen in > 1 case were recorded for all 23 episodes as follows: abdominal pain, n = 22; abdominal tenderness, n = 4; fever, n = 7; nausea, n = 2; emesis; n = 2; diarrhea, n = 5; and constipation, n = 2. Median leukocyte count at diagnosis was 0.5 × 109/L, with a median of 0.1 × 109/L for the absolute neutrophil count (ANC). All patients received broad-spectrum antibiotics and 18/23 (78%) patients underwent uneventful appendectomy after a median of 5 days and with a median ANC of 0.7 × 109/L. Median duration until continuation of chemotherapy was 17 days for the 20 cases of appendicitis occurring during the patients’ disease course. Overall, 5/21 (19%) patients died including one related to the appendicitis itself which progressed to a typhlitis and was due to a fungal infection. The other fatalities were transplant- (n = 2) and leukemia-related (n = 2). Acute appendicitis is a rare and usually not life-threatening event in pediatric hemato-oncologic patients, which, if managed by prompt administration of broad-spectrum antibiotics (and antimycotics), can be safely followed by an elective (delayed) appendectomy, even before complete recovery of the neutrophils is achieved.
CancerNature.com

DNA-PK inhibitor peposertib enhances p53-dependent cytotoxicity of DNA double-strand break inducing therapy in acute leukemia

Peposertib (M3814) is a potent and selective DNA-PK inhibitor in early clinical development. It effectively blocks non-homologous end-joining repair of DNA double-strand breaks (DSB) and strongly potentiates the antitumor effect of ionizing radiation (IR) and topoisomerase II inhibitors. By suppressing DNA-PK catalytic activity in the presence of DNA DSB, M3814 potentiates ATM/p53 signaling leading to enhanced p53-dependent antitumor activity in tumor cells. Here, we investigated the therapeutic potential of M3814 in combination with DSB-inducing agents in leukemia cells and a patient-derived tumor. We show that in the presence of IR or topoisomerase II inhibitors, M3814 boosts the ATM/p53 response in acute leukemia cells leading to the elevation of p53 protein levels as well as its transcriptional activity. M3814 synergistically sensitized p53 wild-type, but not p53-deficient, AML cells to killing by DSB-inducing agents via p53-dependent apoptosis involving both intrinsic and extrinsic effector pathways. The antileukemic effect was further potentiated by enhancing daunorubicin-induced myeloid cell differentiation. Further, combined with the fixed-ratio liposomal formulation of daunorubicin and cytarabine, CPX-351, M3814 enhanced the efficacy against leukemia cells in vitro and in vivo without increasing hematopoietic toxicity, suggesting that DNA-PK inhibition could offer a novel clinical strategy for harnessing the anticancer potential of p53 in AML therapy.
HealthNature.com

A phase 2a randomized clinical trial of intravenous vedolizumab for the treatment of steroid-refractory intestinal acute graft-versus-host disease

Steroid-refractory (SR) acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD) remains a significant complication after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. Systemic corticosteroids are first-line therapy for aGvHD, but apart from ruxolitinib, there are no approved treatments for SR aGvHD. Vedolizumab is approved for treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, and may be effective for treatment of SR intestinal aGvHD. We conducted a phase 2a trial (NCT02993783) to evaluate the clinical efficacy, tolerability, and safety of vedolizumab 300 and 600 mg for SR intestinal aGvHD. This study was terminated before full enrollment was completed because early results failed to demonstrate positive proof-of-concept in efficacy. Before termination, 17 participants had enrolled and an early response in intestinal aGvHD was observed in 11 and eight participants at days 15 and 28, respectively. All adverse events observed were consistent with those expected in a population with SR intestinal aGvHD. Overall, vedolizumab did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint (overall response at day 28), likely owing to premature study drug discontinuation, lack of efficacy, and the competing risks inherent with a population with advanced SR intestinal aGvHD. Nevertheless, this study provides valuable insights into the considerations needed when conducting studies in patients with SR intestinal aGvHD.
Canceronclive.com

Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Maintains Antitumor Activity in HER2+ mCRC

Final results of the DESTINY-CRC01 trial were consistent with primary analysis, establishing the benefit of fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki in patients with HER2-overexpressing metastatic colorectal cancer. Final results of the DESTINY-CRC01 trial (NCT03384940) were consistent with primary analysis, establishing the benefit of fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) in patients with HER2-overexpressing metastatic colorectal cancer...
CancerNature.com

Cytokine release syndrome in a patient with colorectal cancer after vaccination with BNT162b2

Patients with cancer are currently prioritized in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination programs globally, which includes administration of mRNA vaccines. Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) has not been reported with mRNA vaccines and is an extremely rare immune-related adverse event of immune checkpoint inhibitors. We present a case of CRS that occurred 5 d after vaccination with BTN162b2 (tozinameran)—the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine—in a patient with colorectal cancer on long-standing anti-PD-1 monotherapy. The CRS was evidenced by raised inflammatory markers, thrombocytopenia, elevated cytokine levels (IFN-γ/IL-2R/IL-18/IL-16/IL-10) and steroid responsiveness. The close temporal association of vaccination and diagnosis of CRS in this case suggests that CRS was a vaccine-related adverse event; with anti-PD1 blockade as a potential contributor. Overall, further prospective pharmacovigillence data are needed in patients with cancer, but the benefit–risk profile remains strongly in favor of COVID-19 vaccination in this population.
CancerNature.com

The impact of different first-line EGFR-TKIs on the clinical outcome of sequential osimertinib treatment in advanced NSCLC with secondary T790M

The impact of different first-line epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)s to the clinical efficacy of osimertinib in EGFR-mutant non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with acquired T790M was still unclear. We enrolled 733 advanced EGFR-mutant NSCLC patients with gefitinib, erlotinib or afatinib as first-line EGFR-TKIs treatment for analysis. 373 patients received re-biopsies after progressive disease to first-line EGFR-TKIs treatment, and the total positive rate of T790M was 51.7%. 151 patients who harbored T790M received osimertinib as subsequent treatment. Among them, the median progression-free survival (PFS) of first-line EGFR-TKI (PFS1) was 14.0 months, and the median PFS of osimertinib (PFS2) was 10.1 months. The median PFS1 + PFS2 was 27.5 months, and the median overall survival from first-line EGFR-TKI was 61.3 months. Concerning different first-line EGFR-TKIs, the median PFS2 was 10.9 months in the gefitinib group, 10.0 months in the erlotinib group, and 6.7 months in the afatinib group (p = 0.534). The median PFS1 + PFS2 was 27.7 months, 26.8 months and 24.0 months in the gefitinib, erlotinib, and afatinib group, respectively (p = 0.575). In conclusion, both first-generation and second-generation EGFR-TKIs sequential osimertinib treatment provided good clinical efficacy in advanced EGFR-mutant NSCLC patients with acquired T790M mutation.
CancerNature.com

Skin biopsies in acute myeloid leukemia patients undergoing intensive chemotherapy are safe and effect patient management

There is paucity of data regarding the diagnostic yield and safety of skin biopsies in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), though skin eruptions are common in these patients. We evaluated 216 patients treated in our hemato-oncology unit at a tertiary medical center between 2007 and 2018 and identified 35 patients who underwent 37 skin biopsies. The majority of biopsies were performed during induction treatment for AML (n = 26, 70%), whereas the remainder of biopsies were done prior to induction initiation (n = 8, 22%) or during consolidation chemotherapy (n = 3, 8%). Pathology findings were inconclusive in 13 cases (35%), while diagnostic biopsies were positive for drug eruptions (24%), leukemia cutis (16%), infections (11%), reactive processes (8%) and Sweet syndrome (5.5%). In almost half of cases (16/37) tissue cultures were performed. Of those, only a quarter (4/16) were positive. Histopathology and tissue culture results altered immediate patient care in 3 cases (8%), yet information obtained from biopsies had potential to affect long term patient care in 8 additional cases (21.6%). Although most skin biopsies were performed while patients had severe thrombocytopenia and neutropenia, only one patient had a complication due to the biopsy (fever and local bleeding). With the limitation of a retrospective analysis, our study suggests that skin biopsies in patients treated for AML are relatively safe. Although biopsy results infrequently alter immediate patient management, long term effect on patient care expand the potential diagnostic yield of skin biopsies.
CancerNature.com

Interrogation of novel CDK2/9 inhibitor fadraciclib (CYC065) as a potential therapeutic approach for AML

Over the last 50 years, there has been a steady improvement in the treatment outcome of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). However, median survival in the elderly is still poor due to intolerance to intensive chemotherapy and higher numbers of patients with adverse cytogenetics. Fadraciclib (CYC065), a novel cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 2/9 inhibitor, has preclinical efficacy in AML. In AML cell lines, myeloid cell leukemia 1 (MCL-1) was downregulated following treatment with fadraciclib, resulting in a rapid induction of apoptosis. In addition, RNA polymerase II (RNAPII)-driven transcription was suppressed, rendering a global gene suppression. Rapid induction of apoptosis was observed in primary AML cells after treatment with fadraciclib for 6–8 h. Twenty-four hours continuous treatment further increased efficacy of fadraciclib. Although preliminary results showed that AML cell lines harboring KMT2A rearrangement (KMT2A-r) are more sensitive to fadraciclib, we found that the drug can induce apoptosis and decrease MCL-1 expression in primary AML cells, regardless of KMT2A status. Importantly, the diversity of genetic mutations observed in primary AML patient samples was associated with variable response to fadraciclib, confirming the need for patient stratification to enable a more effective and personalized treatment approach. Synergistic activity was demonstrated when fadraciclib was combined with the BCL-2 inhibitor venetoclax, or the conventional chemotherapy agents, cytarabine, or azacitidine, with the combination of fadraciclib and azacitidine having the most favorable therapeutic window. In summary, these results highlight the potential of fadraciclib as a novel therapeutic approach for AML.
CancerNature.com

CEA, CA19-9, circulating DNA and circulating tumour cell kinetics in patients treated for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC)

We previously reported that CEA kinetics are a marker of progressive disease (PD) in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). This study was specifically designed to confirm CEA kinetics for predicting PD and to evaluate CA19-9, cell-free DNA (cfDNA), circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) and circulating tumour cell (CTC) kinetics. Methods. Patients starting...
CancerNature.com

Suppression of tumor growth and metastasis in Shkbp1 knockout mice

Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) is widely accepted in cancer diagnosis and targeted therapy. Shkbp1 is an upstream molecule of EGFR, which prevents EGFR degradation. However, the role of Shkbp1 in tumor remains to be clarified. Herein we induced tumor in the lungs of Shkbp1 knockout mice with chemical drugs to investigate the function of Shkbp1. Compared with wild-type mice, tumors in the lungs were significantly fewer in Shkbp1 knockout mice. To further explore the biological characteristics and functions of Shkbp1 in cancer cells, we established cell lines with overexpression and low expression of Shkbp1, respectively. Results from our experiments showed that low expression of Shkbp1 in lung cancer remarkably inhibited cancer cell migration and invasion, while overexpression of Shkbp1 promoted their migration and invasion, which indicated that Shkbp1 was closely related with tumor migration and invasion. The mRNA expression analysis of 494 matched tumor and adjacent non-tumor tissues (data derived from TCGA database) revealed that Shkbp1 was associated with the clinic TNM staging. Furthermore, immunohistochemistry (IHC) analysis of tissue microarrays showed that Shkbp1 was also correlated with lymphatic metastasis. Mechanistically, we observed that Shkbp1 was associated with epithelial–mesenchymal transition (EMT) marker. More interestingly, Shkbp1 was also expressed in a variety of immune cells, and we hereby used a subcutaneous transplantation tumor model and a metastasis model created by tail vein injection to explore whether Shkbp1 could impact tumor growth. The results showed that Shkbp1 knockout reduced tumor growth in both tumor models. In general, our results suggest that knocking out Shkbp1 in either immune cells or tumor cells could suppress tumor growth and metastasis.