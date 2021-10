There’s no sit-down restaurant in Grove Hill to eat in on the weekends. This has to be a first in at least the town’s past near 100- year history. So, if you have someone come to visit you in the county seat and you want to go out on Saturday night, or for lunch (dinner!) after church on Sunday, you’ll have to load up and go out of town.

GROVE HILL, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO