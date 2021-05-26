Cancel
Pelican Rapids, MN

Looking Back: Mill Pond drowning was Pelican tragedy 100 years ago

By Louis Hoglund
pelicanrapidspress.com
 16 days ago

• Boy Drowns – High School Freshman Loses Life While Bathing. A very sad accident occurred here Saturday afternoon when Morris Gilberts lost his life in the mill pond while in bathing. The day was hot and he in company with some other boys went to the mill pond to go in bathing. The other boys decided not to go in and tried to persuade Morris to stay out as he was very warm at the time, but he jumped in near the mill-race and was in only a short time when he went under. He called for help once, and a boy ran for help but it was about fifteen minutes before the body was removed from the water. A physician was there as soon as the boy was taken out and he worked over him for a long time but all efforts to revive him proved futile.

pelicanrapidspress.com
