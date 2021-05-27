Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery, AL

Gator baseball, softball all-stars

By Editorial
Clarke County Democrat
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeniors Cole Pritchett and Caden Bumpers, along with Juniors Jay Davis and Brett Dailey, were selected to the annual AISA all-star game that will be played June 5 in Montgomery. The Seniors will be split into two teams that will play each other. The Junior squad will be done the same way. Below, front row (L to R): senior softball players Kerri and Kalli Steadham, Hannah Averitt and Cassidy Van Winkle were selected to play in the Senior all-star game. Back row (L to R): Avery Harrell, Maggie Childs and Mackenzie Moore were selected to play in the Junior all-star games. Each will play a double-header. Softball will be played at Lagoon Park.

www.clarkecountydemocrat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery, AL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Games#Front Row#Aisa#Seniors Cole Pritchett#Lagoon Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Alabama football has built a solid foundation for 2022 class

Alabama football has built a solid foundation for 2022 class https://tdalabamamag.com/2021/05/17/alabama-football-has-built-a-solid-foundation-for-2022-class/">. Alabama football has verbal commitments from six prospects in the 2022 recruiting class ahead of recruits being allowed to visit college campuses again on June 1st. The Tide will look to build on this solid group this summer by...
Alabama Statewvua23.com

Alabama Wins 2021 SEC Softball Tournament Championship

It’s best to say Alabama Athletics is living up to Tuscaloosa’s nickname of “Title Town.”. The Crimson Tide softball team is adding another SEC championship under its belt. The 13 winning streaks continued as Alabama defeated No.4 Florida 4-0 in the championship game. After winning the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament...
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Alabama also recruiting TJ Finley hard

As it turns out, Auburn football isn’t the only SEC program in the Yellowhammer State looking to land LSU QB TJ Finley from the transfer portal. Alabama is also barking up his tree–although no fanbase should stay further away from any tree than the Tide’s–in addition to several other SEC programs.
Montgomery, ALMontgomery Advertiser

Class of 2021: Jefferson Davis High graduation in photos

The first River Region high school graduation ceremony of the season started Monday morning with Jefferson Davis High. The Class of 2021 seniors walked across the stage at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com.
Trussville, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

SOFTBALL: Photos from East Central Regional

By Erik Harris, sports editor MONTGOMERY — Four local softball teams took the field this week in the East Central Regional at Lagoon Park in Montgomery. Class 7A Hewitt-Trussville and Class 6A Springville both navigated undefeated runs to advance into next week’s state tournament in Oxford. Class 5A rivals Moody and Leeds saw their seasons […]