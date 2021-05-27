Gator baseball, softball all-stars

Seniors Cole Pritchett and Caden Bumpers, along with Juniors Jay Davis and Brett Dailey, were selected to the annual AISA all-star game that will be played June 5 in Montgomery. The Seniors will be split into two teams that will play each other. The Junior squad will be done the same way. Below, front row (L to R): senior softball players Kerri and Kalli Steadham, Hannah Averitt and Cassidy Van Winkle were selected to play in the Senior all-star game. Back row (L to R): Avery Harrell, Maggie Childs and Mackenzie Moore were selected to play in the Junior all-star games. Each will play a double-header. Softball will be played at Lagoon Park.