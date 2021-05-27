Latinos create jobs app for Spanish speakers

Before Darnesha and Erwin Weary opened their successful coffee shop, Black Coffee Northwest in Shoreline, Washington, many in the area already knew them as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The couple has lived in the small city just north of Seattle for over 20 years, and in that time they have been prominent activists and organizers for the Black community in the town, where only 6 percent of the population is Black. The couple has gotten proclamations from the city to officially acknowledge both Juneteenth and Black History Month, organized Juneteenth celebrations, and dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus, so that Black kids in Shoreline could feel represented by those holiday characters. When the couple decided to leave their corporate jobs and follow their passion of owning their own coffee shop, they hoped to design a space that could be a Black community hub that built upon their years of work in the area.