Sheriff Norris resigning June 1

Sheriff Ray Norris is resigning his office effective June 1. Norris said late Tuesday afternoon that he had sent Gov. Kay Ivey a letter that morning of his intentions. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed impeachment charges against Norris on April 27 citing charges of corruption and moral turpitude. The charges relate to the handling of monies in the department, mostly funds for food services for jail inmates. Other charges relate to irregularities in election and ethics reports as well as that he did not file a state tax return in 2019.