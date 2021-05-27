Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarke County, AL

Sheriff Norris resigning June 1

By Editorial
Clarke County Democrat
 14 days ago

Sheriff Ray Norris is resigning his office effective June 1. Norris said late Tuesday afternoon that he had sent Gov. Kay Ivey a letter that morning of his intentions. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed impeachment charges against Norris on April 27 citing charges of corruption and moral turpitude. The charges relate to the handling of monies in the department, mostly funds for food services for jail inmates. Other charges relate to irregularities in election and ethics reports as well as that he did not file a state tax return in 2019.

www.clarkecountydemocrat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarke County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
County
Clarke County, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Attorney General#County Jail#County Court#State Court#Court Hearing#The Alabama Supreme Court#Ag#Republican#Sheriff Ray Norris#Clarke County Coroner#Deputy Jason Brooks#Gov Kay Ivey#Gov Ivey#Impeachment Charges#Jail Inmates#Irregularities#Retirement#Law Enforcement#Elections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ethics
Related
Clarke County, ALThe Thomasville Times

Sheriff Norris impeached by State AG

MONTGOMERY– Attorney General Steve Marshall has begun proceedings for the impeachment of Clarke County Sheriff William Ray Norris. The Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division filed an Information of Impeachment and Prayer for Ouster in the Alabama Supreme Court on April 27 pursuant to Alabama Code § 36- 11-4 through § 36-11-5. Norris was served notice of the impeachment filing on Monday.
Clarke County, ALClarke County Democrat

Likely first impeachment case against a Clarke official

An investigation of Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris has been rumored for months and for at least the past two county grand jury sessions, there were rumors and speculation of an indictment or indictments being issued. None were. However, on April 27, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed charges to impeach and remove Norris from office with the Alabama Supreme […]
Clarke County, ALsouthalabamian.com

State AG Marshall files charges for impeachment of Clarke Sheriff Norris

An investigation of Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris has been rumored for months and for at least the past two county grand jury sessions, there were rumors and speculation of an indictment or indictments being issued. None were. However, on April 27, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed charges to impeach and remove Norris from office with the Alabama Supreme […]
Clarke County, ALsouthalabamian.com

Commissioners issue proclamation

The Clarke County Commission recognized May as Mental Health Awareness Month at a recent meeting. Commissioners are shown with representatives of Grove Hill Memorial Hospital and Southern Oaks.
Clarke County, ALsouthalabamian.com

Clarke E-911 adds ambulance service to rotation call list

Clarke County Commissioners, sitting as the E-911 Board Tuesday, approved Medevac International’s request to be placed on rotation with ASAP, the other ambulance service serving the county. There was a good bit of discussion with both Cory Hughes of Medevac and Kevin Smith of ASAP offering comments. Hughes said Medevac has four ambulances in the county now. Jackson contracted with […]
Thomasville, ALClarke County Democrat

Escapee captured near Allen

A Clarke County Jail inmate was recaptured near the Allen community late Thursday night, May 6 after leaving a county pickup in Thomasville. Robert Wayne Miller, 49, had been assigned to the now closed Life Tech program at Thomasville. After he was released he married locally and was living in Thomasville. Somehow he violated his parole and was lodged in the county jail but was working on a litter cleanup detail composed of county inmates overseen by Billy Paul of Allen.