The payments are restricted to families that make less than $150,000 per year (or $75,000 per year for single parents), meaning that the wealthiest families are not eligible. Here’s What You Need to Remember: The IRS has its work cut out for it; in addition to its web presence, it has a massive backlog of paperwork from the third stimulus measure and accompanying “plus-up” payments, and has faced persistent staffing shortages over recent months. Considering that the deadline for 2020 taxes was on May 17, these problems are likely to persist for some time.