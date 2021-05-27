Cancel
Shared Harvest Foundation Hosts Second Vaccinations Pop-up In Partnership With The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

By PRWeb
Times Union
 2021-05-27

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. As more and more individuals across the country receive access to COVID vaccines, Shared Harvest hosted its 10th vaccinations pop-up this year, administering more than 800 vaccinations on May 15 with the support of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, bringing the total shots to 1,870.

AdvocacyPosted by
TheStreet

Blavatnik Family Foundation, New York Academy Of Sciences Name 31 Finalists For 2021 Blavatnik National Awards For Young Scientists

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcasing America's most promising young scientists and engineers, the Blavatnik Family Foundation and the New York Academy of Sciences today named 31 finalists for the world's largest unrestricted prize honoring early-career scientists and engineers. Three winners of the Blavatnik National Awards for Young...
Reading, PAWFMZ-TV Online

The LGBT Center of Reading to host pop-up vaccine clinic

READING, Pa. | The LGBT Center of Greater Reading is hosting a vaccination clinic Friday afternoon in Centre Park, according to officials. The vaccine clinic will be set up from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., according to the Center's press release. This clinic is open to everyone, it said. The...
Visual Artthesandpaper.net

National Juried Competition: Works on Paper at the LBI Foundation of the Arts and Sciences

The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences in Loveladies presents the 23rd annual National Juried Competition and Exhibition: Works on Paper, featuring 70 artworks created by artists working in all 50 states. The variety of mediums includes drawing, painting on paper, printmaking, photography, digital prints, mixed media and paper constructions in the wide-ranging exhibition of artwork created in the past two years and curated by Lanka Tattersall, curator of drawings and prints at the Museum of Modern Art.
Pasco, WAFOX 11 and 41

Pop up vaccine clinic hosted by CBC was a huge success

PASCO, WA. – Columbia Basin College hosted a free vaccine clinic Thursday on its Pasco campus and saw a big response, bucking a recent trend of reduced demand for vaccination. The line stretched around the corner of the college’s technology building starting at ten a.m., with people excited to receive...
Madison, WIChannel 3000

UHS hosts pop-up vaccination clinic for community

MADISON, Wis. — University Health Services offered Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine at a pop-up clinic at the Porter Boathouse on Friday. It was open to students, faculty and the community at large. Over the past week, health care workers have administered about 3000 vaccines at similar events. “It’s convenient, we’re...
Charitiesphilanthropynewsdigest.org

Workhouse Arts Foundation

Mission: To grow and support a vibrant arts center that offers engaging opportunities and inspiring experiences in visual arts, performing arts, history, and education. About the organization: The Workhouse Arts Foundation supports the Workhouse Arts Center, which fosters an innovative and collaborative environment for visual and performing arts, education, community engagement, historical perspective, and personal enrichment. Located on the site of a former agricultural work camp and corrections facility, the center opened to the public in 2008 following rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of the historic buildings; today it includes six artist studio buildings, galleries, dance studios, music rooms, outdoor performance and event spaces, and the 100-seat W-3 Theatre. The center also offers hundreds of arts education classes and workshops across a broad spectrum of disciplines, as well as exhibitions, performances, and large-scale community events.
HealthTime Out Global

Hollywood Bowl Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic

Haven’t gotten your jab yet? Head to the Hollywood Bowl and you’ll walk away with (soon after) antibodies and (possibly) a pair of free concert tickets. Here’s the deal: The Bowl is hosting a free Covid-19 vaccine clinic, and the first 400 people who get their shot will receive a voucher for a pair of tickets to a concert there this summer (you won’t be able to pick from the entire summer schedule, but you’ll be able to redeem your voucher on the day of the show at select classical, jazz and weekend shows, subject to availability).
Niagara Falls, NYwnypapers.com

TReC hosts art exhibit in partnership with Community Missions

Artwork created by individuals living with mental illness will be showcased in a new art gallery located at TReC, the co-working incubator operated by Niagara University’s Niagara Global Tourism Institute. The exhibit, a partnership between TReC and Community Missions, will be unveiled during an opening reception from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at TReC, 616 Niagara St., Niagara Falls.
New York City, NYNews 12

Prospect Plaza Community Center hosts pop-up vaccine site

The Prospect Plaza Community Center is hosting a free pop-up vaccination clinic today. The site is one of 11 pop-up sites across New York with the goal is to increase the vaccination rate in areas that are below the state average. Crown Heights is reported to have 35% of people...
Easton, MDstardem.com

Academy Art Museum hosts Juneteenth celebration

EASTON — The Academy Art Museum (AAM) in Easton will hold its annual Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 20, from noon to 4 p.m. The free event will be on the museum’s grounds celebrating African American culture, art, and history. Juneteenth celebrates when enslaved people were informed of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation ending slavery.
West Columbia, SCswlexledger.com

East Point Academy to Host a Community Tween, Teen, Adult Vaccination Clinic

West Columbia, SC 06/18/2021 - Continuing to place the health and safety of students as top priority, East Point Academy will host a Community Tween-Teen-Adult Vaccination Clinic at their Middle Campus on July 2nd, 11:30am-3:00pm. This clinic is the follow-up to their June 11th clinic which saw many students receive their first dose. East Point Academy partnered with Nephron Pharmaceutical and MRB Public Health Consulting to bring the COVID-19 vaccination clinic to life. The June 11th clinic was the first of its kind hosted at a public school in South Carolina.
Businessbeverlypress.com

Academy launches Gold Rising

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced commitments from 25 partner companies in the fifth year of its Academy Gold Rising program. Gold Rising, formerly called Academy Gold, is an entertainment industry internship enhancement and mentorship program for students and young professionals from underrepresented communities. The summer program will be virtual for the second time, enabling interns to participate from anywhere in the world.
Visual Artboothbayregister.com

Pop-Up Gallery hosts working artist during WAW

Wiscasset Art Walk’s pop-up Hasenfus Gallery, 64 Main St., will be hosting emerging artist Seth Bond Perry during the Thursday, June 24 evening, from 5-8 p.m. The artist will be in the gallery drawing and painting and welcomes visitors to stop in and say hello. Although Perry, who lives in...
Center, NDWilliston Daily Herald

New York Pop Artist hosts collage workshops at James Memorial Art Center

New York artist Michael Albert hosted his “Modern Pop Art Experience” program at the James Memorial Art Center on June 25. The workshop included a meet and greet, artist talk and presentation. Participants created their own collages using the same materials Albert uses in his works of art. Albert's nationally renowned “Modern Pop Art Experience” workshops will visit 12 cities in North Dakota this summer. Albert has been running this program for over a decade, presenting to over 1,000 libraries, museums, arts events and schools in 40 states.
PoliticsBoston University

LAW Dean Angela Onwuachi-Willig Elected to American Academy of Arts & Sciences

She’s honored to be in same class as civil rights lawyer and scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw—and another of her heroes, Oprah Winfrey. As a first-year law student in 1994, Angela Onwuachi-Willig felt so alienated and alone she wondered if there was a place for her in the legal world. Then she was introduced to critical race theory (CRT)—a school of thought holding that racism, both individualized and structural, is not an aberration. It is embedded in our everyday lives. The term CRT was coined by civil rights lawyer and scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw. The CRT scholars and voices that Onwuachi-Willig read and heard during law school helped her envision a space for herself in the field, providing the foundation that would underpin her scholarly work.