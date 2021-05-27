Shared Harvest Foundation Hosts Second Vaccinations Pop-up In Partnership With The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Mission: To grow and support a vibrant arts center that offers engaging opportunities and inspiring experiences in visual arts, performing arts, history, and education. About the organization: The Workhouse Arts Foundation supports the Workhouse Arts Center, which fosters an innovative and collaborative environment for visual and performing arts, education, community engagement, historical perspective, and personal enrichment. Located on the site of a former agricultural work camp and corrections facility, the center opened to the public in 2008 following rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of the historic buildings; today it includes six artist studio buildings, galleries, dance studios, music rooms, outdoor performance and event spaces, and the 100-seat W-3 Theatre. The center also offers hundreds of arts education classes and workshops across a broad spectrum of disciplines, as well as exhibitions, performances, and large-scale community events.